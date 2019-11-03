Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Kirsten and Anthony Thacker of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Aiden Thacker, born Sept. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 3 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Denish Price, Robin Densman, Elaine Graham and Steve Thacker.
Great-grandparents are Viloa Davis and Robert Thacker.
———
Courtney Brown and Ja’Delfrick Benton of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, JaDelfrick Lumon Benton, born Sept. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs.
Sisters are ZaNiya, Khloe, Jailynn and Gracie. Brother is A’mario Martel L’Trent.
Grandparents are Angie Denning and Lynn Johnson.
Great-grandparent is Dolli V. Ware.
———
Lauryn Richardson and Drayton Solly of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kolbee Wayne Solly, born Sept. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Brother is Jaxsyn Kelley Richardson.
Grandparents are Sirena Stokes and Drayton Solly.
Great-grandparents are Dian Lawrence, Gary Stokes, Sandi Alsbrooks, Drayton and Reva Solly and Eddie Johnson.
———
Whitney Vann and Erik Wilson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Lynden Shane Wilson, born Sept. 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 10 oz.
Sisters are Aidianne Kessinger and Emma Wilson. Brother is Jase Guerrero.
Grandparents are Robert and Shelia Wilson and Rodney and Tricia Vann.
———
Brittany Shoemaker and Donald Logan of Huntington announce the birth of their son, William Shane Logan, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparents are Tammi Harvey, Willie D. Shoemaker Jr., Betty Williams and Don Logan Jr.
Great-grandparent is Debborah Jordan.
———
Alexis and Kaleb Bickham of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Kent Bickham, born Oct. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Amy and John Harris and Jennifer and Travis Bickham.
Great-grandparents are Judy Jones, Duncan Gardner, Lee Eileen Craig and Billy Ray Craig.
———
Jordan and Collyn Oliver of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Barrett Tex Oliver, born Oct. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Jancen Tripp Minshew.
Grandparents are Roger and Kim McClendon and Billy and Malinda Oliver.
Great-grandparents are Charles and Shirley Metts and Harry and Jane Stiles.
———
Jordan Freeman and Cody Herring of Bronson announce the birth of their son, Jamyson Emmitt Wade Herring, born Sept. 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Deanna and William Brust, Shanna Harris and James Rushing.
Great-grandparents are Cathy and Johnny Dunlap, Patricia and Richard Herring and Pamela and Terry Walls.
———
Mary Ann and Alejandro Soto of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Mateo Vicente Soto, born Oct. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Brother is Alejandro Soto Jr.
Grandparents are Victoria and Americo Gonzalez and Armando and Maria De la Luz Soto.
———
Jonathan and Deondra Eleby of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Akaela Z. Eleby, born Oct. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Olga Otis Smith, Stacey Woods-Smith and Selena and John Eleby.
———
Sheyanne Martinez and Cody Williams of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Adalyn Grace Williams, born Oct. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Bryan and Tammy Williams and Julia Lee.
Great-grandparents are Roy and Brenda Williams, Patricia Tillar and James and Kitty Hlavaty.
———
Felisha Tullos and Nicholas Steptoe of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Nova Ray’Ann Steptoe, born Oct. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Chevelle Avery Steptoe.
Grandparents are Melissa and Robert Carver Jr. and Jerry and Robbie Steptoe.
Great-grandparent is Carolyn Ann Burns.
———
Jeremy and Shelley Jenkins of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Ellishevia Towdah Lynn Jenkins, born Oct. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sisters are Jenesis and Bethannie. Brothers are Uriah, Matthias, Josiah and Zephaniah.
Grandparents are Christina Neil, John Jenkins, Theresa Isaac and the late Byarn Neil.
Great-grandparents are Betty Holley and the late Stephan Holley.
———
Heidi Harris and Roland Ewing Jr. announce the birth of their daughter, RyLee Michelle Harris, born Oct. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is BrayLee Michelle Harris.
Grandparents are Kathy and Roland Ewing Sr. and Jimmy and Belinda Harris.
———
Martin Segura and Gina Serrano of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Janelle Alyssa Segura, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 3 oz.
Brothers are Ismael and Xadrian De la Cruz and Damian G. Segura.
Grandparents are Martin and Felipa Segura and Joe Serrano.
Great-grandparents are Manuel and Paula Segura.
———
Madison Green and Dwain Summers of Livingston announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Rose Summers, born Oct. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz.
Grandparents are Stacey and Daniel Kirkpatrick and Karen and Dwain Summers.
———
Daniel and Lisa Eddins of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Holden Wes Eddins, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Dan and Karen Eddins and Steve and Lori Crawford.
Great-grandparents are Ted and Sue Eddins, Vernon and Cynthia Swor, Don Crawford and Virginia and Russell Hawkins.
———
Maria and Pedro Palomino Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Adrian Palomino, born Oct. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Sisters are Mia I. Palomino and Aaliyah Martinez. Brother is Alejandro Martinez III.
Grandparents are Martin and Maria Morales, Linda Reyes and Pedro Palomino Sr.
Great-grandparents are Jose and Maria Morales, Esperanza and Francisco Rodriguez, Hilaria and Alejandro Reyes and Guadalupe and Santos Palomino.
———
James and Victoria Wars of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, Jacie Linn Wars, born Oct. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Brother is Jackson Lane Wars.
Grandparents are Pat and Pam Howell and David and Bracy Wars.
Great-grandparents are Larry and Phyllis Wars.
Great-great-grandmother is Emma Due.
———
Casey and Kayla Vines of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Kennedy Jean Vines, born Oct. 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Trinity Vines. Brother is Brycen Vines.
Grandparents are Trina and Troy King and Julie and Lawrence Parker.
Great-grandparents are Lonnie and Margaret King, Tom and Beverly Havard and Carol Vines.
———
Jacob and Cesia Vargas of Greely, Colorado and Cuernavaca, Morelos announce the birth of their son, Jackson Alexander Vargas, born Oct. 9 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 5 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Cataleya Sophia Vargas.
Grandparents are Anita and Lorenzo Figueroa and Segundo and Daray Jane Vargas.
Great-grandparents are Anacleta and Alejandro Roman, Theresa Alexanderine Tucker and Gerald Edwin Tucker.
