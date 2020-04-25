Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
———
Jasmine Rose Camacho and Bryan Keith Boyd Jones Jr. announce the birth of their son, Bryan Keith Boyd Jones III, born on March 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.
Grandparents are Rose Bass, Rudy Rudalfo Camacho, Tammy Lynne Heinze, Bryan Keith Boyd Jones Sr.
Great-grandparent is Alphia Belyeu.
———
Casey Albee and Henry Titchenell of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Henry Lee Titchenell IV, born on March 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs.
Sisters are Deja, Rain, Hailee and Skyla Titchenell.
Grandparents are Katrina Kae Titchenell, Lori Albee, Hugh Cohn.
Great-grandparents are Iva Albee, Patricia Ann Sapp, Raymond Oliver Sapp.
———
Ashby and Trent Stokes of Garrison announce the birth of their son Tilden Stokes, born on March 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz.
Grandparents are Julie and Lawrence Parker and Traci and Pete Stokes.
Great-grandparents are Gayle and Bubba Stokes, Linda Honea, and Tom and Beverly Havard.
———
Lyndsey Placker and Justin Spurlook of Livingston announce the birth of their daughter Jamie Rachelle Placker, born on March 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 2 oz.
Sisters are Autumn and Kelsey Spurlock.
Grandparents are Becky and James Placker, Thomas Spurlock and Tracey Loane.
Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Geraldine Halsted and Margaret Spurlock.
———
Emily and Christopher Fleniken of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Anna Camille Fleniken, born on March 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
Sisters are Aubrey and Adley Fleniken.
Grandparents are Jeff and Suzy Kolk and Beth and Britt Fleniken.
———
Montana Zane and Danae Lakey Adams of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ezra Dax Adams, born on March 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 10 oz.
Brothers are Maximus Zane and Titus Jax Adams.
Grandparents are Paul Daniel and Ava Dalal Lakey and Henry Allen and Terrye Lynn Adams.
Great-grandparents are Charlene Pierce, Paul Monroe and Brenda Joyce Lakey, Shirley Mosely, Charles Lovett, Mac Stewart, Gracie Lovett and Mack Adams.
———
Christopher and Bonnie Monterrubio of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Tommy Hart Monterrubio, and their daughter, Carolann Kay Monterrubio, born on March 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, with Tommy weighing 5 lbs. and Carolann weighing 5 lbs., 3 oz.
Brothers are Douglas and Dusty Craft.
Grandparents are Barbra Cunningham, Paul Coftin, Tommy Cunningham, Carol Benton and Alexander Gross Monterrubio.
Great-grandparents are Thomas Benton, Earline Benton, Katherine Deutch and Oneta Ray.
———
Meagan Brooke and George Matthew Steveson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Cain David Steveson, born on March 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sisters are Ava Reese Wells and Makenzie Taylor Faith Steveson.
Grandparents are David Lawson, Shari Lanham, Julie Steveson and James McKneely.
Great-grandparents are Elaine and George Steveson, JW and Sammy McKneely, Jean and Delmar Lawson and Luara Watson.
———
Juan Luis Martinez Hernandez and Elizabeth Vargas Saucedo of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Eliza Kaylani Martinez, born on March 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz.
Brothers are Luis Enrique and Gabriel Martinez.
Grandparents are Maria Saucedo, Miguel Vargas, Graciela Hernandez, Enrique Martinez.
Great-grandparents are Consuelo Ortega, Tereso Vargas, Audelia Gonzales, Rafael Saucedo, Maria Hernandez, J. Soledad Hernandez and Catalina Corona Jesus Martinez.
———
Shanon Ellis and Zack Herrin of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Lane Anthony Herrin, born on March 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz.
Sisters are Oakley and Cali Herrin.
Grandparents are Chester Herrin and Paula Purkey and David and Sheralyn Ellis.
———
Whitney Gill and Jamie Fautain of Colmesneil announce the birth of their daughter Cenora Mar Jean Gill, born on March 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.
Brothers are Dekota and Ashton Gill.
Grandparents are Cydsa Stanford and Connie Dale Stanford.
Great-grandparents are Rachel Roach and Sonny Roach.
———
Tiffini Renae and Jalenski Hewitt of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Jalei Renae Hewitt, born on March 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Brothers are Jalen Keith Hewitt, Jaxen D’Sean Hewitt and Jacen Len Hewitt.
Grandparents are Keith and Brenda Malone and Lee and Sandra Walker.
Great-grandparents are Evelyn Hale and Marva Simmons.
———
Edgar Soto Trevino and Nadia Berenice Aldape Torres of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Elijah Benjamin Soto, born on March 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 3.3 oz.
Sister is Sofia Nathalie Soto. Brothers are Edgar Soto Jr. and Erick Armando Soto.
Grandparents are Guadalupe Soto Hernandez, Martha Elena Trevino Siller, Juan Antonio Aldape Lopez, Rosa Torres Cabrera.
