Caleb and Kelsie Wilkerson of Newton announce the birth of their son, Todd Bradley Wilkerson, born Sept. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Jane Harper Wilkerson.
Grandparents are Shelly and Jimmy Williams Jr. and Shawn and Jay Wilkerson.
Great-grandparents are Cherly Cook, Fay Wilkerson, Rosemary and Jimmy Williams Sr. and Betty and James Havard.
Fermin Mata Jacobo and Anna Mata of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Benjamin Alejandro Mata, born Sept. 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 6 oz.
Sister is Breanna Mata Ramos.
Grandparents are Genoveva Ramos Mata, Fermin Mata Perez and Marie Justa Jacobo Martinez.
John Montes and Griselda Gonzales of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Jealys Montes, born Sept. 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Sisters are Trinity and Bailee Montes. Brother is Kobe Montes.
Grandparents are Debbra and Bruce Johnson, Terry Montes Sr., Igracio Gonzalez Bermudez and Estefana Ramirez Trejo.
Chassidy Adams of Diboll announces the birth of her son, Alijah Hadnot, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Aliviah Adams and Kenya Hadnot.
Grandparents are Sharon Canada Williams, Jason Adams and Ivory Hadnot.
Great-grandparents are Minnie Swanagan and Ivory and Effie Hadnot.
Richard Porter and Sarah Johnson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, born Sept. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Jimmie and Brandall Porter and Gelnda and Willaim Wilcox.
Great-grandparents are Shirley and Jim Harris, Tommy and Sue Butler and Brenda Mcglauphlin.
Abby Brooks and Kevin Wilson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Wilson, born Sept. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Aria Brooks and Kaymi Wilson.
Grandparents are Angie Hardin, Dale Lookingbill, Don and Keri Brooks and Kenneth and Tammy Wilson.
Great-grandparents are Gail and Ray Hall, Robert Hardin, Ed and Linda Brooks, Betty Sullivan, Betty Clark and Kenneth Wilson.
Jade Abbott and Tristan Moore of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Joseph Bryan Moore, born Sept. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are James Abbott, Jessica Thorndyke, Dawn Havard and Derek Moore.
Bryahna Hunt of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Davian Glenn Hunt, born Sept. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Brynlei Louis.
Grandparents are Cynthia Allen and Delrick Hunt.
Great-grandparents are JoAnn Hunt and Joy McClure.
Lacy Wood and Cody Brister of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, Clara Marie Brister, born Sept. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Tim and Amber Thompson and Glenn and Christi Brister.
Great-grandparents are N.H. and Marie Stanley, Simon Hayes and Beverley Brister.
Tonya and David Reese Sr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Jasmine Rain Reese, born Sept. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Kassie Reese.
Brothers are Domanick McClure, Kyler Reese and David Anderson Reese Jr.
Grandparents are Charlene and Danny Flowers, Ruby Reese, John Sides and Elbert Ferguson.
Melody Anderson and Coyt Longino of Broaddus announce the birth of their son, Caos Rayve Longino, born Sept. 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Abbie Joyce Longino. Brothers are Calvin Randall Longino and Jacob Randy Grissom.
Grandparents are Sherry and Scott Holley, Jamie Twitty, Vance and Billie Anderson and Bobby and Linda Longino.
Hunter and Cory Earles of Pennington announce the birth of their daughter, Oakleigh Lisa Earles, born Sept. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Brettney and Shannon King and Bob and Lisa Earles.
Great-grandparents are Charolette and Leonard Bruner and Elaine and Bruce Gann.
Missy Bynum and Kolby Ivy of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Eli McClain Ivy, born Sept. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Brothers are Spencer, Tyson and Mason Bynum.
Grandparents are Larry and Sherry Kerr, Bobbie Boyd, Bruce Ivy and Billy Boyd.
Great-grandparents are Gearld and Carrol Lee Vanwinkle, Bobby and Melba Kerr, Bolivar Cleveland Ivy and Mary Ethel Prestridge Ivy, Robert Henry Bednarz and Theresa Maggie Flieller Bednarz, Jerry and Carolyn Ivy and Bob and Jean Durrett.
Timothy and Linda Bell of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Paige Elizabeth Bell, born Sept. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sisters are Presleigh, Peyten and Parker Bell.
Grandparents are Danny and Becky Bell and James and Darline Williams.
Sha’Terra Swint of Diboll announces the birth of her son, Jorden Tysean Swint, born Sept. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Rebecca Williams of Jasper announces the birth of her daughter, Hazel Monroe Williams, born Sept. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Jayden Ray Neyland.
Grandparents are Terry and Jennie Barnett.
Great-grandparents are Terry and Diane Williford.
