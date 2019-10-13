Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Madison and Jeremiah Martin of Alto announce the birth of their son, Brantley Richard Martin, born Sept. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Ben and Crystal Cobb, Viola and Cody Durham and Jeremy and Shannon Martin.
Great-grandparents are Lydia McCarty and Dennis Martin.
———
Michael Bailey and Janette Gonzalez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Saint August Bailey-Gonzalez, born Sept. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Grandparents are Raquel and Ramon Gonzalez and Mike and Lisa Bailey.
———
Alisha Shoemaker and Eric Moore of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Dakota Lynn Moore, born Sept. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Maddison Nicole Lamborn and Zoey Faith Moore. Brothers are Cody Ryan Vincent Jr. and Adam Lynn Moore.
Grandparents are Tammi Lynn Hardin, Stephanie Lynn Hutto, Willie David Shoemaker Jr., Jerry Lynn Moore, Jody Burke, William Thomas Hardin and Jay Carl Harvey.
Great-grandparents are Deborah Lynn Jordan and Jeffery Allen Brown.
———
David Mendez and Laura Farwell of Lufkin announce the birth of their twin sons, Benson Gary Mendez and Blake Stanton Mendez, born Sept. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 3 lbs. and 3 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Kamryn Marie Mendez.
Grandparents are David and Leticia Mendez and Dorsey Farwell.
Great-grandparents are Maria Silgueros, Elizabeth Perry and Silvina Mendez.
———
Stormie Goodwin and Jimmie Allen II of Wells announce the birth of their daughter, Sunnie Allen, born Sept. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Brother is Kullen Allen.
Grandparents are Mitch and Stephanie Goodwin and Gailyn and Jimmie Allen I.
Great-grandparents are Linda and Jerry Goodwin.
———
Savanha Maddox and Scott Robertson of Hudson announce the birth of their son, born Sept. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sisters are Leah Allen and Krysta Robertson. Brothers are Chauncey Allen and Jered Robertson.
Grandparents are Mark Maddox, Ida Saxton and Walt Robertson.
Great-grandparents are Joyce Burrous and Brenda Maddox.
———
Amber and Faustino Salaiz III of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Rose Salaiz, born Sept. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Graycee Kaye Salaiz.
Grandparents are David and Cynthia Sherrard and Faustino Jr. and Anna Salaiz.
Great-grandparents are Rose Sherrard, Leon McKendrick, Faustino Sr. and Gloria Salaiz and Maria Garcia.
———
Caleb Seale and Xenia Vargas of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Elliott Avellan Seale, born Sept. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Rita and Randy Seale, Juan Vargas and Darling Zeigler.
Great-grandparents are Betty Seale, Rachel Cramer, Gladis Rosales, Nuvia Zapata, Dalton Seale, Domingo Avellan and Juan Vargas.
———
Layne Blair and Tasha Lee of Woodville announce the birth of their son, Benjamin Layne Blair, born Sept. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Alexis and Kora. Brother is Solomon.
Grandparents are Martha and Monkey Dennis and Janie Marie and Felix McMillan.
Great-grandparent is Mary Lee.
———
Bobby Kennedy and Lauren Pepper of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Cian Lane Kennedy, born Aug. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Matthew and Sandra Storment and Tracy Thomas.
Great-grandparents are Don and Debi Goff and Bobby Tucker.
———
Michael and Leah Griffith of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Liviah Rey Griffith, born Sept. 11 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Patricia Poindexter and Elizabeth and David King.
Great-grandparent is Betty Kenner.
———
Kristine Joy de la Cruz and John Paul Basat of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Zurich Switzer Basat, born Sept. 10 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Susan and Reynaldo de la Cruz and Mabuhay and Rolando Basat.
———
William and Casey Dennis of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Cambrie Mae Dennis, born Sept. 6 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Sisteris Corlie Dennis. Brother is Carter Rodriguez.
Grandparents are Tony and Lisa Buckner, John and Vicki Amola, Cameron Capps and Bo and Bettie Dennis.
———
Gladys Donez Martinez of Lufkin announces the birth of their daughter, Kalani Abigail, born Sept. 4 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Rosalinda Martinez and Hector Martin Donez.
Jesus and Tiffany Alanis of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Elijah Lee Alanis, born Aug. 23 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Bridgette Alanis.
Grandparents are Angel Baker and Jesus Sr. and Maria Alanis.
———
Heather Garcia and Jose Perez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Mateo Elijah Perez, born Sept. 13 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs., .5 oz.
Grandparents are Kathy and Jesus Garcia, Griselda Perez and Raul Alvarado.
Great-grandparents are Ann and J.C. Conner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.