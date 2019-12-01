Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Madison Castillo and Anthony Lane of Woodville announce the birth of their son, Ryan Anthony Lane, born Oct. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10.5 oz.
Grandparents are Anthony and Melissa Castillo and Bobbie and Troy Lane.
Great-grandparents are Judy and Tommy Clark, Patsy and Louis Castillo, Carolee and Troy Lane and Robert and Sue Hutchins.
Jessica and Danny Tant of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Augustus Lee Tant, born Oct. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Hadlee and Kelsie Tant. Brother is Kyle Tant.
Grandparents are Traci Doan, Bobby Robinson, Linda McDowell and Jack Tant.
Carol Ramshur and Richard Neal II of Colmesneil announce the birth of their twin girls, Elodie-Rai Olene Neal and Aubree-Lin Alene Neal, born Oct. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 7 oz. each.
Sister is Cera-Ann Renea Neal.
Grandparents are Melissa Allen, Sharyn and Kerry Weldon and Richard Shannon Neal.
Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Fuller and Dewayne and Rebecca Weldon.
Andrew and Jessica Lewis of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Calleigh Mae Lewis, born Oct. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Kim and Bobby Smith and Paula and Dwayne Williams.
Wesley and Kaydee Waggonner of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Whitley Blake Waggonner, born Oct. 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Joey and Susan Waggonner and David and Michelle Burgess.
Great-grandparents are Jany and Jack Dempsey, Charles Colwell, Doris Farrell, Kenneth Waggonner, Delwin and Judy Burgess, Mike Glazo and Barbara Smith.
Raven Nash and Jarvis Shepherd of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Jaleseia Symone Shepherd, born Oct. 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Jaylan Frost. Brother is Tyriq Amar Freeman.
Grandparents are Lois Rogers, Donavan Shepherd and Gloria Hubbard.
Emily Parish and Ryan Harvey of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Ryan Daniel Harvey II, born Oct. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 4 oz.
Sisters are Alyssa, Caydence and Kaitlan Harvey and Cheznee Gordon.
Grandparents are Danny Parish, Julie Newman, Daniel Harvey and Mechelle Clifton.
Great-grandparents are Andy Newman, Patsy Mazeikas and Juanita and Arthur Harvey.
LaKeitha and Jarvis Barlow of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Ja’Kiyah DaMari Barlow, born Oct. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Kenley Hadnot, D’Khylee Andrews and Kayleigh Redd. Brother is Jamicah Barlow.
Grandparents are Alice Hadnot, Reginold Noble, NaKeicha Beaty and Earl Barlow Jr.
Great-grandparents are Jennie and Cleo Hadnot and Dorothy and Earl Barlow.
Nichole Keely and Jose Ramos III of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jose Juan Ramos IV, born Oct. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Gail Amerson, Shon Keely, Luz Maria and Juan Ramos Jr.
Great-grandparents are Brenda and Richard Keely.
Erica and Steve Hernandez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Serenity Hernandez, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Sisters are Anesia and Klhoe Hernandez. Brother is Xavier Hernandez.
Grandparents are Miguel Cuevas, Rosemarie Macias and Humberto and Rachel Hernandez.
Great-grandparents are Normal and Daniel Cuevas, Esmeralda Villarreal Escamilla, Rogelio Villarreal, Arturo and Junita Morado and Jose and Ine Hernandez.
Chelsea Ruiz and Austin Rodriguez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Abel De Jesus Rodriguez, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Raquel and Jose Alberto Ruiz Jr. and Marisol Iliana Solis.
Great-grandparents are Juanita and Rafeal Rivera and Flor and Jorge Solis.
Nakeeja Grant and Jerry Hartsfield of Newton announce the birth of their daughter, J’Khylin Marie Hartsfield, born Oct. 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Charika Shankle, Tommy Grant and Gwendolyn and Jerry Hartsfield Sr.
Great-grandparents are Mary Samuel, Lynell Shankle, Ola Grant, Tommy Mays, Ann and Melvin Harrell and Gene and Helen Hartsfield.
Shaun Barker and Aimee Trapp of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Austin Kenneth Wayne Barker, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Lyla Louise Atkins and Saydee Grace Boykin. Brother is Adam Lee Barker.
Grandparents are Daphne and Gary Barker, Misty Farral and Olin Trapp.
Blanca Chacon and Simon Santamaria of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ailynn Aracely Chacon, born Oct. 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Sisters are Delailya, Delainy, Dezaliha and Delaisy Chacon. Brother is Alexis Leonel Rodriguez.
Grandparents are Jose Jaime Alvarez, Dora Alicia Dominguez, Estela Llanes and Agustin Chacon.
Great-grandparents are Bernabe and Jose Jaime Martinez, Emilia Macias and Jose Santamaria.
Chandra and Jeremy Quine of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Joslyn Jade Quine, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Schuyler Williams and Stormi and Isabella Simons. Brothers are Edward Simons and Dominic Quine.
Grandparents are Glenda Williams, Billy Quine and Jan and Richard Joslyn.
