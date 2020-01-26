Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
———
Tyeshia Williams and Roy Johnson of San Augustine announce the birth of their child, Arie Johnson, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Ava Johnson.
Grandparents are Teneeshia and Tommy Williams and Roy and Cassandra Johnson.
Great-grandparents are Dorothy and Eddie Henson, Noble Johnson and Shirley Roberts.
———
Joe and Tara Cole of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Sutton Hays Cole, born Dec. 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Brothers are Mason Kyle Cole and Paxton Lee Cole.
Grandparents are Arthur M. and Linda Jones and Bobby and Melenda Cole.
Great-grandparents are Murrell L. Jones and the late Louise Jones, Sue Moore and J.W. Knight, the late Gene Moore and wife Jo Anne Moore.
———
Desirae Fields and Cristian Trujillo of Livingston announce the birth of their daughter, Ida Rosalia Perez, born Dec. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Giovanni Perez.
Grandparents are Wendy and Mark Fields and Carmen and Marcelino Perez.
Great-grandparents are Mary and Harvey Fields.
———
DeEsta and Tyler Jones of Pineland announce the birth of their daughter, Wynter Diann Jones, born Dec. 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Easton Jones.
Grandparents are Rocky and Margaret White, David Jones and Andrea Schieb.
Great-grandparents are Jean White and Bonnie McClure.
———
James and Shelbi Hughes announce the birth of their daughter, born Dec. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Tandi Lou Kibler, Billy Steven Knight, Ronda Squyres Allman and James Robert Hughes.
Great-grandparents are Maurice Dalton Turner, Barbara Ann Turner, Billy Knight, Ronald Peary Squyres, Nedra Dell Scarborough, Edward Brittian Hughes and Zelma Johnson Hughes.
———
Ashley and Zachary Zemanek of Brookeland announce the birth of their son, David James, born Dec. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Noah Zemanek.
Grandparents are Lorri and Tim Nottingham and Stacey and Jeffry Zemanek.
Great-grandparents are Marcia and Frank Zemanek, Marilyn Jo Colby and Nancy and Romie Duncan.
———
Eric and Elisabet Sarmiento of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Lucas Elias Sarmiento, born Dec. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Brother is Evan Sarmiento.
Grandparents are Esteban and Martina Medellin, Valentina Sarmiento and Eulogio Montoya.
Great-grandparents are Manuela and Pedro Sarmiento, Josefina and Eulogio Montoya, Vicente and Teresa Lopez and Bonifacio and Augustina Medellin.
———
Alyssa and Blaine Tolar of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Braxton Lane Tolar, born Dec. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Hadley Jo Tolar.
Grandparents are Justin and Adrena Gilbert, Misty Wideman and Emmanuel Williams.
Great-grandparents are Adrian and Rose Handley, Cana and Bruce Carpenter and Bo (Judge) and Sylvia Tolar.
———
Rogelio Vazquez-Salazar and Marianna Vazquez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Isabella Rae Vazquez, born Dec. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Ezra Rey Vazquez.
Grandparents are Carmen Carreno, Antonio Garcia, Armandina Vazquez-Salazar and Fernando Vazquez.
Great-grandparents are Josefina Trejo, Manuel Carreno and Purificacion Torres.
———
Jared-Lane and Meagan Snyder of Groveton announce the birth of their son, Trypp Branley Snyder, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 10 lbs. 4 oz.
Brothers are Brody Lane Snyder and Kaymyn Luke Kruz Snyder.
Grandparents are Tawnya Pruitt, Mark Balette, John-Wesley Snyder and Staci Crowly.
Great-grandparents are Teresa and Jerry Pruitt Sr., Susan Balette, Vernon Snyder, Joy Lear Snyder, Edwin Ringo and Patsy Miller.
———
Heather and James Hambrick of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Fiona Luna Hope Hambrick, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Brother is Tobyn Claassen.
Grandparents are Kathy Claassen Burch, Kenneth Burch, Mark Claassen, Curtis Jones and Sherri and Jim Hambrick.
Great-grandparents are Patsy Richmond, Elfriede Claassen, Curtis Jones Sr, Betty Sue Childs and Elizabeth Roach.
———
Jessica and Wesley Smith of San Augustine announce the birth of their daughter, Sophie Renae Smith, born Dec. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Ryan Lee Smith.
———
Autrey Davis of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Brianna O’Marie Murphy, born Dec. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
———
Guillermo Fernandez and Esperanza Estrada of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jacob Eduardo Fernandez Estrada, born Dec. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Nahomi and Antonella Rojas. Brothers are Hector Chevez and Jose and Said Rojas.
Grandparents are Jose Estrada, Sandra Ontiveros and Ana Edith Fernandez Valdez.
Great-grandparents are Matilde and Esperanza Estrada, Guillermo Ontiveros and Manuela Morales.
———
Veronica Cuarenta of Nacogdoches announces the birth of her daughter, Lucia Guadalupe Cuarenta, born Dec. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Aubrey Hernandez. Brothers are Zane Ferrel and Alfredo Martinez.
Grandparents are Marco and Ricarda Cuarenta.
———
Jared and Laura Reneau of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Sebastian Daniel Reneau, born Dec. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Raymond and Janie Reneau and Jorge and Guadalupe Sanchez.
Great-grandparents are Maria Lopez, Carolina Gonzales, Fausto and Juana Sanchez and Manuel and Apollinar Cortes.
———
Marina Davis and Chase Kelley of Hemphill announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Kelley, born Dec. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Sisters are Reagan and Landry Kelley.
Grandparents are Chasity and Troy Dean, Felicia Kelley, Robert Willmon and Kirk and Judy Kelley.
Great-grandparents are Wanda and J.W. Baker and Dorothy Gattis.
———
Alexx Holloway and Michael Lopez of Chester announce the birth of their daughter, Adylynn Layne Lopez, born Dec. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Ronda Bergey, Mark Holloway, Angela Perez and Michael Lopez Sr.
Great-grandparents are Allen and Deborah Bergey and Hector and Margaret Lopez.
———
Veronica DelaCruz and Lavell Harrell announce the birth of their son, Le’vian DeJuan Harrell, born Dec. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Carmen Fierros. Brothers are Qwintin Harrell and Martin Fierros Jr.
Grandparents are Michael and Leshia Harrell and Jesus De La Cruz.
Great-grandparents are Willie Lee Phillips, Lynell Harrell and Armando and Jodene Sepulveda.
———
Morgan Sanders of Kennard announces the birth of her son, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brother is Copeland Jaxx Sanders.
Grandparents are Tonya and Charles English.
Great-grandparent is Brenda Sanders.
