Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
———
Kaylee Carroll and Justin Cochran of Pineland announce the birth of their son, Eli Travis Cochran, born Sept. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Dixie and Gracie Cochran.
Grandparents are Aaron and Glenda Coxen, James Carroll and Cody and Tammy Cochran.
Great-grandparents are Carolyn Bennett, Freda and Greg Strouse, Bennie and Vickie Carroll and Judy Williams.
———
Ajlan and Nicholas Van Fossan of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kayson Grey Van Fossan, born Nov. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9.8 oz.
Brother is Nixon Cade Van Fossan.
Grandparents are Douglas and Christie Van Fossan and Susan Amur.
———
William and Jordyn Hester of Groveton announce the birth of their son, Nathan Slade Hester, born Nov. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Veronica Morehart and Allen and Lisa Rogers.
Great-grandparents are Rhonda Bechhold and Merlene and RB Rogers.
———
Annabel Martinez and Marco Maldonado of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Axel Maldonado, born Nov. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Brother is Abel Maldonado.
Grandparents are Leticia and Jose Martinez and Rosaura and Luis Maldonado.
———
Caitlyn and Patrick Mullin of Woodville announce the birth of their son, Canaan Asher Mullin, born Nov. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Emery and Sawyer Mullin. Brother is Titus Mullin.
Grandparents are Christy Watts and Mellissa Copeland.
Great-grandparents are Burl and May Vann and Charlene Minnis.
———
Leah Erwin and Alan Powe of Lufkin announces the birth of their daughter, Amiyah Powe, born Nov. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Brothers are Adrian Powe and Alan Powe Jr.
———
Megan and Andrew Kirby of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Rowen Harris Kirby, born Nov. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Baylee Kirby.
Grandparents are Carroll and Wanda Andrus and Gaylyn and Cary Kirby.
Great-grandparents are Norman and Murtle Turner, Patricia Thomason, Glen and Janeane Andrus, Walter and Cathy Kirby, Jane Roland, Billy Ray and Kathryn Harris.
———
Justin Hanzel and Kirbie Coon of Hemphill announce the birth of their daughter, Laken Kaye Hanzel, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Avi Jo Hanzel and Harlynn Rose Hanzel. Brothers are Jaxson Ty Hanzel and Cutter Wyatt Hanzel.
Grandparents are Brett and Angelica Coon, Tricia Jackson and Tina and Brad Easley.
Great-grandparents are Theresa and Cotton Moore, Sandra and Don Easley, Karen and Glenn Coon and Gaynell and Butsch Jackson.
———
Samantha and Chadrick Parker of Alto announce the birth of their son, Dominic Alexander Parker, born Nov. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Kirk and Tracye Miller and Marion Barnes.
———
Shakire Martin and LaDarion Sykes of Corrigan announce the birth of their son, Tyrell J’Shawn Sykes, born Nov. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is LaDarionna Sykes.
Grandparents are Zenia Martin and Patricia Hester-Scott Dorsey.
Great-grandparent is Dorothy Martin.
———
Sarah and Arturo Rivera of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Luna Mia Rivera, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Lucia Marisol Rivera. Brothers are Jose and Helen Astello and Obdulia and Rafael Rivera.
Great-grandparent is Miguel Dena.
———
Samantha and William White announce the birth of their daughter, Fauna June White, born Nov. 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Billy and Molly White and Maria and Duane Smith.
Great-grandparents are Lester Ray, Joyce Glaze, Julian and Gloria Pantoja and Delia and James Smith.
———
Kimberly Kuehn and Christopher Brooks of Jacksonville announce the birth of their son, Christopher Ryan Brooks Jr., born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Lily and Carley Brooks. Brothers are Reese Kuehn and Austen Brooks.
Grandparents are Rocky and Loretta Ellis and John and Lori Ashlock.
Great-grandparent is Margie Allen.
———
Louis Greer and Deborah Locke of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Akaiya Naomi Greer, born Nov. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Willena Lynette Harrel and Louis Earl Greer.
———
Shadestini Moore of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Iyauna Brinae Moore, born Nov. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Brothers are Jamarlon Reagan and Detaveon and King Brown.
Grandparents are Bridgette Moore and Jerimie Phillips.
Great-grandparents are Georgia Moore and Patricia Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.