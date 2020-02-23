Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications. Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
———
Daniel Mercado and Lesley Alvarez of Corrigan announce the birth of their son, Omari Isaias Mercado, born Jan. 22 at CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Juan and Blanca Alvarez and Pedro and Lori Mercado.
———
Quantashia Jackson and Nicholas Paul of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Zahria Milani Paul, born Jan. 24 at CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Jessica Hale Rivera and Korneila Stevenson.
Great-grandparents are Keith and Gloria Hamlin and Ina Jackson.
———
Ashley Smith and Jesus Hernandez Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Isaiah Hernandez, born Jan. 24 at CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Paula and Calvin Smith Sr. and Laura and Jesus Hernandez Sr.
Great-grandparents are Daniel and Regina Bridges, Carl and Helen Wright, Lupe and the late Vicenta Dominguez, the late Abel Juan Hernandez, Maria Ines Moreno Hernandez and Maudestine Smith.
———
Bobby and Belinda Harvey of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Colten Oliver Gus Harvey, born Jan. 29 at CHI St. Lukes Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Zoey Harvey. Brothers are Peyton Harvey and Hunter Sanches.
Grandparents are Deborah Bradley, Billy and Cindi Bryan, the late G.C. Meyers and the late Jo Dale Harvey.
Great-grandparents are Ruby Lehman, Gene Putnum and Patsy and Robert Biehle.
———
Patricia and Darrell Chambers of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Rilynn Baylee Chambers, born Jan. 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 1 oz.
Sisters are Miranda and Emma Chambers. Brothers are Gunner, Trinity and Asher Sprinkle.
Grandparents are James and Paula Dunn, Waylon and JoAnna Terry, David and Dottie Chambers and Bob and Tammy Sheren.
———
Steven Richardsonand Erica McGaughey of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Maverick Asa Richardson, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Sister is Rhyleigh Richardson.
Grandparents are Craig and Lynda Richardson, Kristi Allen and the late Kenny McGaughey.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Ida Saxton, Walt Robertson, Janice and Paul Pekinto, John and Glenda Richardson and Lynn and the late Carey Watson.
———
Candace Young and Creed Powell of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Hadley Anne Powell, born Feb. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Serenity Powell.
Grandparents are Shirley and Allen Young, Robyn Powell and Angelia McIntyre.
Great-grandparents are Linda and Darrell Gammons, Dora Fay Price and Roberta Powell.
———
Heather and Charles Rhodes of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Douglas Rhodes, born Feb. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Bailey Rhodes. Brother is Chase Rhodes.
———
Lester and Katarina Beaudion of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Christine Louise Beaudion, born Feb. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Genevieve Leine Beaudion and Josephine Marie Beaudion.
Grandparents are Cerafine Jacobs, Juan Alvarez, Theresa Jones and Lester Beaudion.
Great-grandparents are Una and James Bemelman and Joann and James Rachal.
———
Micah and Sarah Shaffer of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Aeson Grey Shaffer, born Feb. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Brothers are Elyjah and Krosby Shaffer.
Grandparents are Dale and Jodie Hill and Melvin and Lorraine Woodson.
Great-grandparents are Joel and Ruby Zamora.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.