Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Elena Carrillo and Manuel Medrano announce the birth of their child, Jade Yamilet Medrano Carrillo, born June 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Myleydy Medrano. Brother is Rodrigo Medrano.
Grandparents are Asencion Carrillo Santoro, Natalia Galaviz Diaz, Manuel Medrano Victorio and Maria del Carmen Cenicevos.
Great-grandparents are AliFonso Carrillo, Gracia Santoyo, Juan Galaviz and Silveria Diaz.
Brooke and Brandon Bellow of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ella Victoria-Grace Bellow, born June 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Kadence Grace Bellow. Brothers are Tristyn Kace Bellow and Reelan Joseph Primeaux.
Grandparents are Bernadette and Michael Trahan, James and Becky Gripp, Alosia and “PeeWee” Sterling and Michael and Sheila Bellow.
Great-grandparents are Ella Rose and Frank Benoit, Ella Mae Jones, Dorthey Lee and Henry Bellow.
Todd Raines and Hayley Rothfeld of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Raines, born June 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Karlie Freeman, Timothy Raines and Belinda and Samuel Rothfeld.
Great-grandparents are Joy and Jimmy Freeman, Beverly Petty and Billy Raines.
Daniel and Rebecca Bruton of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, Derrick Mackey Bruton, born June 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 14 oz.
Brother is Brantley Shane Bruton.
Grandparents are Charlie and Kay Branch and Donald and Dixie Bruton.
Brittney Perrin and Zachary Chance of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Remington Ried Chance, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Madalyn and Cloe Chance and Payton Perrin. Brother is Bladen Chance.
Grandparents are Linda and Michael Perrin, Lori Vaught and Jr. Chance.
Great-grandparents are Earl and Joyce White, Louis and Georgie Perrin, Hewlyen and Dean Chance and Mary McElroy and Don Smock.
Hannah Courtney and Casey Tarver of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Landon Cole Tarver, born June 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Brother is Cayson Spencer Tarver.
Grandparents are Clifton and Jeanna Courtney and Curtis and Sheri Tarver.
Great-grandparents are Joe and Betty Courtney.
Damien and Victoria Stowe of Crockett announce the birth of their son, Bryson Frank Stowe, born June 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Tinley Elizabeth Stowe.
Grandparents are Kathy and Ronnie Murphy, Bodiel Mares, Terry Yargo and Johnny Frank Stowe Jr.
Great-grandparents are Nancy and Johnny Stowe Sr. and Jimmy Gay.
Pedro Alday and Maria Garcia of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Pedro Angel Alday Jr., born June 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Angie Antonio and Iliana and Alayna Alday.
Grandparents are Silvia Samaniego, Jose J. Garcia and Berta Alday.
Damaris and Daniel Silva of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Demi Sofia Silva, born June 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Danai and Dalila Silva. Brother is Daniel Silva Jr.
Grandparents are David and Herminia Silva and Jose and Juanita Carrillo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.