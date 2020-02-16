Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications. Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
———
Elizabeth and Jack Ledbetter of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, Ella Catherine Ledbetter, born Jan. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Brother is Ethan Ledbetter.
Grandparents are Eddie and Dorothy Kennedy and Jack and Pat Ledbetter.
Great-grandparents are Christine Kennedy and Arnetta Ledbetter.
———
Daniel and Selena Sosa of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Noah Amador Sosa, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Zaylene Hernandez.
Grandparents are Patricia and Antonio Cazares, Adolfo Hernandez and Amador and Rebecca Sosa.
———
Emily Norton and Jason Owens of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Noah Zane Owens, born Jan. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 12.5 oz.
Grandparents are Jeremy Norton, Mandy and Brian Acord and Wade and Tonja Jabbour.
Great-grandparents are Nancy and Dennis Norton, Denise and Dewey Crager, Patty Bridges Morgan, Tommy Grimes and Eddie and Betty Acord.
———
Cheri and Johnathan Rader of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Charlee Kate Rader, born Jan. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Tynlee Sage Rader.
Grandparents are Lisa King Rader, Billy Rader, Harold Baker and Donna McCarty.
Great-grandparents are James and Linda King and Bob and Gene Rader.
———
Jazmine Wallace and Jordan Frank of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Tripp Allen Frank, born Jan. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 2 oz.
Brothers are Cayson Jones and Kannon Frank.
Grandparents are Carmen and Cliff Straps, Herman A. Wallace and Thomas and Lisa Frank.
Great-grandparents are Brenda and Tommy Wilson, Herman and Janice Wallace, Henry Frank, Jeanette Barringer Frank and Rosita and Joe Flores.
———
Guillermo Corona and Maria Vargas of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Guillermo Corona, born Jan. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7.5 lbs.
Sister is Angie Rios. Brothers are Juan and Lionel Rios, Jan Carlos Aguilar and Noel Lopez.
Grandparents are Margarita Rodriguez, Maximino Vargas and Estela Corona.
———
Lacy Norton and Cameron Varing of Chester announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Denise Varing, born Jan. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Amanda and Brian Acord, Jeremy Norton and Troy and Phyllis Varing.
Great-grandparents are Denise and Dewey Crager, Nancy and Dennis Norton, Jerry and Nellie Varing and Kay and Bobby Newman.
———
Marinda Park and Kevin Levassar of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Frejah Joelynn Levassar, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Esther Levassar. Brothers are Tristan and Lakely Levassar.
Grandparents are Monica Stevenson and Norma and Brad Levassar.
Great-grandparents are Sandra Carraway, Norma Butler and Laura Levassar.
———
Tonillia and Robert Cox of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Andrea Deneice Cox, born Jan. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Adrianna Nichole Cox.
Grandparents are Cynthia and Tom Gipson Jr and Kenneth Cox.
———
Alexis Neal and Michael Tulbert of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Michael Deshon Tulbert Jr., born Jan. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are LaPrina Neal, Adrian Harper and Carlitha Dade Parks.
Great-grandparents are Debroah Wilborn, Celia Polk and Arthur Lee Parks.
———
Cierra Westbrook and Mario Holt of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Lilly Michelle Holt, born Jan. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 5 oz.
Lilly has two sisters and five brothers.
Grandparents are Misty Trahan, Earl Trussell, Tena Holt and Tony Sylivester.
Great-grandparents are Wanda and Fredrick Trahan.
———
Meshell Dye and Andrew Dorsey of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Ian Ryder Dorsey, born Jan. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparents are Melissia and James Dye, Kelly Womack and Allen Dorsey.
Great-grandparents are Jean and James Owens and Timothy and Tammie Womack.
———
NaKeiya Whitmore and Jamarkis Coutee of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Jamarkis Deshun Coutee Jr., born Jan. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Kaliyah Coutee.
Grandparents are Tiffany Whitmore, Ronderian Caldwell, Sabrina Coutee and Nathan Glenn.
Great-grandparents are Christine Whitmore and Josephine Lawson.
———
Tymaya Blackshire and Jacoby Sharp of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ja’Kylan Malik Sharp, born Jan. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Tyranya Black, Todd Blackshire and Beverly Sharp.
Great-grandparent is Tommy Early White.
———
William Eddings and Kimberly Collins of Huntington announce the birth of their twins, Leon Jarvis Eddings and Lucille Alliza Eddings, born Jan. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz. and 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is AlbaAnn Lunsford. Brothers are Tommy and Lane Lunsford and Payten Eddings.
Grandparents are Dennis and Suzanna Eddings, Albert and Amanda Collins, Jerrie Collins and Jerry Don.
Great-grandparent is Maudice Collins.
———
Hayley Rhodes and Roy Olvera of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brothers are Noah Gonzales and Royce and Roman Olvera.
Grandparents are Candie Crow and Cathy and Felix Olvera.
———
Anna Oliver and Cristian Jaraguchi of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Jaraguchi, born Jan. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Pamela and Joseph Oliver and Esmeralda and Javier Jaraguchi.
Great-grandparents are Doyle Oliver, Delores and Samuel Brrow, Oralia and Jose Jaraguchi and Josefa Perez.
———
Tanner and Alexis Richardson of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Axlee Richardson, born Jan. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Braylee Richardson. Brother is Axton Richardson.
———
Bob and Kayle Richard of Brookeland announce the birth of their daughter, Gracelynn Richard, born Jan. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Adalynn Huffman. Brothers are Nolan and Rory Richard.
Grandparents are Bobby Halmon, Stacie Bower and Mark and Regina Richard.
Great-grandparents are John and Karen Halmon and Patricia Ashe.
———
Hunter and Kirstie Russell of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kyler Brooks Russell, born Jan. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Mary and Doug Russell, Laurie and Kelly Gabehart and John Molandes.
———
Courtney Cantu and Aaron Honeycutt of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Oliver Honeycutt, born Jan. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Brother is Lucas Honeycutt.
Grandparents are Donna and Rodney Honeycutt.
Great-grandparents are Janice Edwards and Troy Honeycutt.
———
Hunter Phillips and Jessica Seago of Hemphill announce the birth of their son, Tucker Ray Phillips, born Jan. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Michele and Gregg Gray, Amy and Michael Whiteside, Ray Don Phillips and Heather Phillips.
Great-grandparents are Lloyd and Karen Ford, Phyllis Sargeant, Sharon and Ed Santos and Virginia Gray.
———
Richard and Traci Woodrome of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Kyleigh Rae Woodrome, born Jan. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are John and Sherry Walker and James and Susan Woodrome.
Great-grandparents are David and Laniece Shutter and Don and Sadie Woodrome.
———
Ruby and Archie Taylor Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Journey Elise Taylor, born Jan. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sister is Layla Taylor. Brothers are Landen Taylor and Genesis and Czarion.
Grandparents are Elwanda and Archie Taylor Sr. and Gloridia and Al Snow.
———
Christian and Jessica Womack of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Noah James Womack, born Jan. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Changer Miller, Judd Gangstad and Josh Womack.
Great-grandparents are Jan and Jimmy Gangstad, Stacey and Richard Womack, Marilyn and Alton Lenderman and Joe Carnahan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.