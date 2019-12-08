Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Mark Wilson and Sarah Hooks of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Makayla Michelle Wilson, born Nov. 6 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Katie Warner and Charlotte Culley.
Great-grandparents are Mary Nichols and Mary Dunlap.
———
Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Alvarez of Wells announce the birth of their daughter, Avery Rose Alvarez, born Oct. 29 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Brother is Weston Alvarez.
———
Sam Arredondo and Sadie Varnell of Pollok announce the birth of their daughter, Sabella Layne Arredondo Varnell, born Oct. 27 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Heather LeVay, Tracy Robinson, Jennifer Johnson-McManus and Libono Arredondo.
Great-grandparents are Cyndi LeVay, Charles Crampton and Melba Stripling.
———
Michelle Dupuis of Trinity announces the birth of her son, NeKlouse Alexander Carrico, born Oct. 31 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Elyse Rae Carrico. Brothers are Kendle Bradley Carrico, Jason Robert Carrico Jr. and Stetson James Carrico.
Grandparents are Marynn and Jimmie Carrico, Melissa Munguia, Steve Carter and Diana Dupuis.
———
Patrick Phan and Darineth Prum of Crockett announce the birth of their son, Allen Chanvothearith Phan, born Nov. 4 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 13 oz.
Brother is Victor Pechvicheka Phan.
———
Ray and Sara Haley of Kirbyville announce the birth of their daughter, Henley Rae Haley, born Oct. 31 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Don and Donna Haley and Donald and Gayle Behan.
———
Jennifer and Steven Steel of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Hunter Colt Steel, born Nov. 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Linda and Ronnie Maness and Lisa Steel.
———
LaDaijah Gilmore and Alton Miller Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Skylah Miller, born Nov. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Tamara Loyd, Clyde Gilmore Jr., Cotresa Garner-Odom and Alton Miller Sr.
———
Justin and Autumn Spies of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Parker Lane Spies, born Nov. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Easton Wayne Spies.
Grandparents are Leonard Joe “Joey” Parker Jr., Elizabeth Renee Parker, Marty Spies Sr. and Carrie Casper.
Great-grandparents are Jimmy Spies, Sandra Burdick, Jimmy Casper, Carol Hilman, Garon and Sheryl Goodman and Mavis and Leonard Parker Sr.
———
Craig Nash and Tamara Nicol of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Treylyn Harvey Nash, born Nov. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Lilah Jumper and Caroline Nash. Brother is Chance Jumper.
Grandparents are Climmie and Jerry Nash and Angus Nicol.
Great-grandparents are David and Barbra Frizzell.
———
Juan and Rosario Valdez of Corrigan announce the birth of their daughter, Camila Valdez, born Nov. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sister is Montzerat A. Valdez. Brother is Gilberto A. Rios.
Grandparents are Maria Teresa Valenzuela, Gerardo Rios, Maria De Sanjuan Mercado and Andres Valdez Salgado.
Great-grandparents are Guadalupe Mercado, Beatriz Montoya, Alfredo Valdez and Gertudis Salgado.
———
Leslie Reyes of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Isaiah Jae Alday, born Oct. 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Maria Alday and Benjamin Reyes.
Great-grandparents are Maria Alday Delgado, Carlos Alday and Bertha Delgado Monsivais.
———
Candace Hardin of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Ermias Riley Craven, born Nov. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 9 oz.
Brother is Ja’Mhari Westbrook.
Grandparents are Deborah and Tony Crawford.
———
Tiffany and Gary Wallace of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Isabella Jean-Louise Wallace, born Nov. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Sister is Sarah Marie Wallace. Brother is Aiden Jake Biggs.
Grandparents are Shannon Biggs, Lesha Kay Wallace and John Edd Wallace.
Great-grandparents are Norma Jean Loose and Bertha Louise Boles.
———
Carrie Cook and John Matthews of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Kody Michael Matthews, born Nov. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Dorothy Kelly and Kristi Matthews.
Great-grandparents are Wilma Kelly and Raymond and Myrna Harrington.
———
Haley and Kyle Beard of Brookeland announce the birth of their daughter, Steeley Rose Beard, born Nov. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Tynlee Nicole Beard.
Grandparents are Lyndel and Judy Powell.
———
Carson and Jayla Frankens of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Averly Grace Frankens, born Nov. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Koyte and Rayna Smith, Jimmy and April Stanbery and Jr and Brianna Frankens.
Great-grandparents are Bud and Judy Maddux, Jackson and Judy Wagnon, Ronnie and Linda Frankens, Don and Ginger Lymbery, Clayton and Eloise Smith and Beverly Komakowski.
———
LaKerra Duncan of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Carter Ja’mir Duncan, born Nov. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Camrie Calise Hunt.
Grandparents are Tafarra Duncan and Lavell Anderson.
Great-grandparents are Linda and Michael Declouet.
———
Shelby Hardin of Hemphill announces the birth of her child, Kora Elise Hardin, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Kylie Marie Hardin.
Grandparents are William and Elizabeth Hardin.
———
Clair Meijer and Dylan Dubois of Kountze announce the birth of their son, Clyde Meijer-Dubois, born Nov. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Brothers are Wyatt Dubois and Colton Meijer.
Grandparents are Will and Sandra Meijer, Allen and Christina Dubois and Tonya Graham.
Great-grandparents are Cheryl Cleland, Clarence and Lori Conner and Pap and Janie James.
