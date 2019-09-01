Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Chance and Haley Collins of Kennard announce the birth of their son, Clayton Kelly Collins, born July 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Stephen and Becky Pilkington, Kelly and Wendy Collins and Luther and Barbara Williams.
Great-grandparents are Sherrell Pilkington, Melvin Reynolds, Danny and Karen White and Vevian Turner.
Jason and Maria Weaver of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Aiden Francisco Weaver, born July 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Zachary Thomas Weaver.
Grandparents are Francisco and Heflinda Gutierrez Rocha, Orta Maya, Tommy Weaver and Pam Brock.
Great-grandparent is William Weaver.
Sostenes and Katelyn Iribarren of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Sostenes Chance Iribarren II, born July 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15.6 oz.
Sister is Adalyn Blair Iribarren.
Grandparents are Ralph and Kim Iribarren and Steve and Alicia Wooderson.
Great-grandparents are Derinda and Don Faye, Vicky and Bill Duncan and Sostenes and Candaleria Iribarren.
Kaylee Floyd of Groveton announces the birth of her daughter, Jazlyn Kay Floyd, born July 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sisters are Brooklyn Shay Owens and Krislan Page Griffith.
Grandparents are Rodney and Michelle Floyd and Stacie and Shane Hollis.
Great-grandparents are Milda and Dennis Davis, Judy King and Lois O’Guinn.
Stephanie Barnes of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Noah Barnes, born July 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Tiarra Hall and Laiylah Hale. Brothers are Brian Hall Jr. and the late Isaiah Barnes-Hall.
Grandparents are Barbara Coutee and the late Jimmy Bolton.
Great-grandparents are the late Beaulah and the late Charles Barnes.
Mark Russell Jr. and Falena Nowlin of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Zoe Lynn Russell, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 10 oz.
Sisters are Penelope Jane Nowlin and Elizabeth Ann Russell. Brother is Layne Alexander Nowlin.
Grandparents are the late Mark Stephen Russell Sr., Mary Russell and Travis and Fran Cleveland.
Great-grandparents are Eddie Partin and the late Jacky Cleveland, Jane H. Krause and the late Wayne R. Wilson, Leoza and the late Andrew Wojciechowski and Marilyn Giles and the late Winfield Russell.
Zachary Mummey and Ashley Vonderheyden of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Zachary Maclellan Mummey II, born July 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Laura Hill and Sotero Reyna and Meredith Chapman-Spangler and Jay Spangler.
Great-grandparent is Donna Chapman.
Tara (Nikki) and John Mayhugh of Chireno announce the birth of their son, Garrett Lee Mayhugh, born July 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Jacob Mayhugh.
Grandparents are Sonjia and Jerry Morris and Johnny and Cathy Mayhugh.
Great-grandparents are Frankie and Shirley Hubacek and Danny and Carrol Overton.
Dusty Goodwin and Diana Rojo announce the birth of their son, Riley Dean Goodwin, born July 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Claudia Venegas, Eliseo Rojo, Raye Lynn Hibdon, Donnie Ray Goodwin and Frank James Hibdon.
Great-grandparents are Jerry and Linda Goodwin, Georgia Heflin Allen Monday, Gary Heflin and Bettie Pounds.
Jana and Casey Lee of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, Corbyn Tate Lee, born July 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Brother is Raylan Lee.
Grandparents are Janice and Gaylon Bryan and Bonnie and Glen Lee.
Great-grandparent is Roxie Bryan.
Melvin and Ltia Sawyer of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Hope Breille Sawyer, born July 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7.4 oz.
Sister is Makenna Sawyer. Brother is Jayden Sawyer.
Grandparents are Shola and Donald Dupree, Felecia Henderson and Melvin Sawyer Jr.
Cayla and Joshua Burleson of San Augustine announce the birth of their daughter, Sora Ann Burleson, born July 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Stephanie and Lester Carpenter and Susan and Donald Burleson.
Great-grandparents are Sherryll and Timoty Rule, Barbara Lowe, Ricky Carpenter, Nina and Harrison Anthony and Grace and Jack Burleson.
Diane Minter and Jeremy Harrison of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Elliott Carter Harrison, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Madison Minter.
Grandparents are Debby Elliott and Dinah and Ronnie Harrison.
Great-grandparents are Jerry and Jafaye Huffman and the late Don and Shirley Hudnall.
Slade and Katy Johnson of Wells announce the birth of their son, Russell Slade Johnson, born July 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Rallie Michelle Johnson.
Grandparents are Wayne and Wanda Leubner and Gary and Debbie Johnson.
Great-grandparents are the late Roy and Faye Leubner, the late Barbara Vardaman, Billy Vardaman, the late O.D. and Mildred Glover and the late Odis and Nadine Johnson.
Donte Lane Williams and Daisha Simon of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Brooklyn Marie Simon, born July 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Aubrey Mae Simon.
Grandparent is Rhoshaunda Williams.
Great-grandparents are Latonya Simon and Andre Richard.
ShaNekka and Michael Freeman Jr. of San Augustine announce the birth of their daughter, Sunjai Michelle Freeman, born Aug. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Sisters are JaMekka and Londyn Wilson. Brother is Michael Freeman III.
Grandparents are Remonica Wilson, Catherine Peoples and Michael Freeman Sr.
Heather and Tim Bell of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ethan Eric Bell, born Aug. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 10.8 oz.
Sister is Sara Bell. Brother is Justin Ashcraft.
Grandparents are Chester Arnold, Donna Russell, Garland Bell and JoAnn Lore.
