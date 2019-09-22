Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Brittany and Kristopher McCall of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Maggie Lee McCall, born Aug. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 14 oz.
Sisters are Cora and Blair McCall.
Grandparents are Homer and Toni McCall and George and Laura DeLoach.
Jessica and Torrence Haley of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Torrence, born Aug. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Tiffany Brooks. Brothers are Demarkus, Jonothon, Duncan, Sebastian and Evan.
Grandparents are Kathy Jamison and Patricia and Charles Haley.
Great-grandparents are Betty Jo Miller, Albert and Myrtle L. Haley and Tisha and Clifton Brooks.
Brittany Ponder and Gary Ross of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Ryker Lane Ross, born Aug. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs.
Brothers are Kaysen Hunter Stanley and Gauge Levi Ross.
Grandparents are Karen Stanley, Pete Ponder, Sherry Mangham and Grenetta Ross.
Great-grandparent is Aline Marshall.
Rebecca and Timothy Marshall of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Azriel Adam Marshall, born Aug. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparents are Jim and Karen Erbey, Peggy Erbey and Doyle Brown and Angela and Tom Lincoln.
Great-grandparents are Mary Erbey and Karen Carrington.
Darvin and Ariel Rogers of Apple Springs announce the birth of their daughter, Timber Elizabeth Rogers, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Grandparents are DeWayne and Leisa Rogers and Tamara and David Morris.
Great-grandparents are Earl and Becky Duncan, Debra and Larry Darvin Rogers and Sue Caldwell-Rickett.
Erica Dockens of Jasper announces the birth of her son, Kolton Dockens, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brothers are Jaxson Sandefer and Preston Dockens.
Grandparents are Tracy and Eric Dockens.
Great-grandparents are Omer and Rosa Odom, Bobby Dockens and Gloria and Joe Straz.
Felisha White and Christopher Spencer of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Charlee Spencer, born Aug. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Faven Epensa Drone.
Victoria and Sergio Valdez Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ian Leonel Valdez, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Skyla Valdez. Brothers are Julian and Ezequiel Valdez.
Grandparents are Sergio and Glenda Valdez and Rosalio and Maria Ibarra.
Aimee Padilla and George Castro of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Elizabeth Castro, born Aug. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Enrique and Gregoria Padilla and Jorge and Susan Castro.
Nikki Kennedy and Antonio Pina of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Camila Victoria Pina, born Aug. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Charles and Toni Kennedy and Patricia and Amador Pina.
Great-grandparents are Edna Terrell and Ollie and Eugene Keele.
Diamond Owens and Donathan Lane Jr. of Hemphill announce the birth of their daughter, Jaiyana Ka’oir Lane, born Aug. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Contina and Chris Owens, Pamela Jenkins and Donathan Lane Sr.
Great-grandparents are Ella Mae Jenkins, Nessa Jenkins and Ella Louise Brown.
Stephanie Richardson and Scott Thompson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Tanner Glenn Thompson, born Aug. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sisters are Jennifer and Lillian Thompson. Brother is Tucker Thompson.
Grandparents are Christie and Jodi Sparkman, Barbara Sides and the late John Bird Jr.
Great-grandparents are Richard and Mary Richardson, DE Sparkman, Johnny and Mary Bird and Earl and the late Mary Jane Thompson.
Austin and Kelli Odom of Chester announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Grace Odom, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Daniel and Cherie O’Neal and Bill and Stacy Handley.
Great-grandparents are Bill and Linda Handy, Buddy and Shirley O’Neal, James and Betty Wells, Rodger and JoAnn Walley and Franklin and Marilyn Handley.
Guadalupe Alvarado and Adriana Luna of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Camila Mercedes Alvarado, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 3 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Ava G. Perez. Brothers are Guadalupe N. Alvarado Jr., Isaiah J. Alvarado and Samuel M. Alvarado.
Grandparents are Maria C. Fabela, Elebrando Luna and Marisol Cordero.
Great-grandparents are Ruth S. Garcia, Jose A. Fabela and Petra and Guadalupe Sanchez.
Skylar Godeaux and Kalie Tubbs of Corrigan announce the birth of their son, Waylon Cain Godeaux, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Railynne Rose Godeaux.
Grandparents are Tracy and Troy Tubbs, Bessie and Tony Musco and Frank Godeaux Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.