Kathy and Dewayne Luther of Wells announce the birth of their son, Elijah James Alexander Luther, born July 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 3 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Delilah Luther. Brother is Wayne Luther.
Grandparents are Wayne Walters, Kerry Cantray, Melanie Johnson, James Provence and Barbara and Doyle Luther Jr.
Great-grandparents are Wayne Walters Sr., Virginia Galloway, Doyle Luther Sr. and Kathy Brown.
LaShandra Hollis of San Augustine announces the birth of her daughter, Kaylie Chrischelle Kelley, born July 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Brother is Ka’Mareion Kelley.
Grandparents are Cursandra and Roy Johnson Sr. and Annette Taylor.
Great-grandparents are Shirely Roberts, Mary Barnes and Ida and Curtis Giles.
Ashley and Dakota Poindexter of Center announce the birth of their son, Asher Von Poindexter, born July 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Sister is Alyzabeth Poindexter. Brothers are Levi McKinney and Elijah Poindexter.
Grandparents are Roger and Cheryl Ard.
Great-grandparents are Letitia and Billy Poindexter.
Matt and Dawn Trammel of San Augustine announce the birth of their son, Abel Levi Trammel, born July 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sisters are Madison Shaye and Brooke LeighAnn. Brother is Jonah Robert.
Grandparents are Melanie and Gary Trammel and Donald Gilcrease.
Great-grandparents are Laurie Trammel and Charlotte Pope.
Jeffery Burch and Jennifer Murray of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Remington Burch, born July 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Brothers are Kadin, Jaylon and Garrett.
Grandparents are Randy and Sarah Murray and Michelle and James Sinnard.
Great-grandparents are Mary and JC Boone and Delora and Joe Sims.
Chris Marquez and Michelle Rodriguez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Valarie Brielle Marquez, born July 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 6 oz.
Sister is Victoria Marie Marquez.
Grandparents are Celestino Rodriguez, Blanca Del Angel, Tomas Marquez and Maria Orta.
Great-grandparents are Juan Rodriguez and Maria Alvarez.
Joel and Lori Wareing of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Amy Lyn Wareing, born July 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is MacKenzie Sage Wareing. Brother is Joel Ray Wareing.
Grandparents are Clinton and Martha Mortensen and Roger and Sarah Wareing.
Great-grandparents are Marcell and Lorna Mortensen, Ernest and Matha Gailey, Joel and Jean Wareing and Perless and Donis Boutwell.
Macy Rhodes and Stephen Thomas of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Maelee Belle Thomas, born July 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 15 oz.
Brother is Owen Vaun Thomas.
Grandparents are Paige and Bo Paulette and Cynthia and Alan Thomas.
Great-grandparents are Gladney and Bob Owen, Pat and Jaems Paulette, Sharon Schell, Renee Edmundson, Ruth Thomas, Dorothy Gregory and Donna and Ken Rhodes.
Cody Hamilton and Hayley Bridges of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Harlan Michael Hamilton, born July 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Paisley Alissa Anderson.
Grandparents are Kimberly and Michael Hamilton and Allen and Melissa Bridges.
Kwanna Christopher and Byron Coutee of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Quinkella Coutee, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brother is Cash Coutee.
Brett and Kathleen Ray of Grapeland announce the birth of their daughter, Lacey Kimber Ray, born July 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Easton James Ray.
Grandparents are Tina and Larry Stanley and Vicky and Rodney Ray.
Jerrett and Samantha Cobb of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their son, Parker Quinn Cobb, born July 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Brother is Kooper Cobb.
Grandparents are Hoy and Katherine Hoffman and Jerry and Connie Cobb.
Great-grandparents are Lewis and Florence Hoffman, Roland and Tina Pettes and Jerry and Judy Cobb.
Desmin Edwards and Jasmine Wilmore of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, A’Mariya Janice Edwards, born July 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
A’Mariya has two sisters.
Grandparents are Dora and Henry Wilmore, April Edwards and Travis Hopper.
Gloria Martin and Billy Stephensen of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Willow B. Stephensen, born July 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Brothers are Joe Byerly and Billy John Stephensen Jr.
Grandparents are Elvia Elaine Lewis, Arlie Wilburn Stephensen, Felicia Marie Matthews and Clarence Allen Martin.
Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Lewis, John Lewis Sr., Linnie B. Martin, Lynn Ray Rose and Carol Stephensen.
Britney Meshell and Dustin Jenkins of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Waylon Andrew Jenkins, born July 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Rilee and Kacie Jenkins.
Grandparents are Cindy and Mark Jenkins.
James Ward and Samantha Whitworth of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Grace Ward, born July 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Brothers are Brantlee and Noah Shelden.
Grandparents are Lori Harrelson, Charles Ward, Dorina Moreno and Grady Whitworth Jr.
Hugo and Brie Montelongo of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Declan David Montelongo, born July 15 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Ashley Montelongo. Brother is Julian Montelongo.
Grandparents are Alaura and Richard Shelton, Erica Serrano and Hugo Montelongo.
Kelsey and Joshua Guidry of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ryett Shane Guidry, born July 27 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Larry and Julie Goodwin, Mardy and Ericka Guidry and Keith James.
Chelsea Stewart of Groveton announces the birth of her son, Hudson Fisher Miller, born July 25 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Brothers are Jaxon and Jayce Stewart.
Grandparents are Melissa and Billy Barnes, Joe and Cindy Stewart, Casey and Leanna Pritchett and Martin Gamino.
Great-grandparents are Joyce Stewart, Geraldine and James Phillips and Sheila Fagan.
Jessica and Colby Boudreaux of Hemphill announce the birth of their son, Terry Clark Boudreaux, born July 23 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Alaiyne Jewel Boudreaux.
Grandparents are Kay Tidwell, Jason Jones, Katheryn and George Hutto and Joe Worthy.
Great-grandparents are Sherry Worthy, Edith and David Parrish and Cindy Pool.
