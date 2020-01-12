Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Colton Spradley and Kellie Morton of Newton announce the birth of their twins, Everliegh Rayne Spradley and Jenson Chase Spradley, born Nov. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 1 oz. and 5 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is PayInn Grace Jordan. Brother is Woodrow Thomas Jordan.
Grandparents are David and Shellie Spradley and Tina and John Kenneth Morton.
Great-grandparents are Buddie and Mary Crochet, the late Larry Joe Harrell, Bud and Rosezene, the late Kenneth and Christene Whitney, Eddie Morton and the late Doniece Morton.
———
Sarah and Brandon Johnson of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Jake Keith Johnson, born Nov. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are William David Hogg, Tammy Jean Scogin, Dennis Keith Johnson and Jeannie Rebecca Johnson.
———
Samantha and Tyler Wright of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Grayson Knox Wright, born Nov. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Riley and Shannon Couch and Kim and Paul Wright.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Sina Whistler and Beverly Bain.
———
Kyerrah Lewis and Vedial Johnson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kamerron Lamar Johnson, born Nov. 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Sister is MaKenzlee A. Rather. Brothers are Michael T. Rather and Jamari M. Johnson.
Grandparents are Dedria and Emory Lewis and Dana and Tim Johnson.
Great-grandparents are Peggie and Oscar Dixon Jr. and Rose and Leo Berry.
———
Macy Sweeten and Steven Burran of Grapeland announce the birth of their daughter, Genevieve Burran, born Nov. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Shawn Walton, Loretta Winter, Anthony Burran, Teresa Kurtz and Stacy Sweeten.
Great-grandparents are Mary and Virgil Burran, Kathleen and Homer Kurtz, Pamela Allsbrook Wells and Richard Walton.
Destinee Menefee of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Alanei Jayleice Menefee, born Nov. 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Tamesha and Kevin Thomas.
Great-grandparents are Rita and Leo Menefee.
———
Jennah Mathis and Jonathan Dial of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Harleigh Dial, born Nov. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Sister is Kinleigh Dial. Brothers are Rhett and Bryson Dial and Branton Waldrep.
Grandparents are Angela Cross, Billy Mathis and Curtis Dial.
Great-grandparents are Sharon and Jerry Myers and Wanda.
———
Paul Stanley and Stormi Getro of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Conner James Stanley-Getro, born Nov. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are James Franklin Getro, Yalonda Michell Loftin and James and Sharon Stanley.
———
Amber Calvert and Stephen Poe of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Isabella Faye Poe, born Nov. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Elijah DeWayne Poe.
Grandparents are Melissa Russell, Gordon Calvert and Malena and Alan Poe.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Marie Foster and Linda Fielder.
———
Christina Keeling (Stevens) and Andrew Stevens of Russellville, Alabama, announce the birth of their son, Roman Skyler Wade Stevens, born Nov. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Maverick Paul Stevens.
Grandparents are Cathie and William Aldridge and Beverly and Randy Spires.
———
Annika and Theodore Johnson Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Annelise Cristina Johnson, born Nov. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs.
Brother is Haagen Theodore Johnson.
Grandparents are Stig and Cristina Peitersen and Ted and Holly Johnson.
Great-grandparents are Winnifred Ashford, Dan and Alice Peitersen, Marilyn and Doug Caldwell and Dan and Myra Johnson.
———
Brittany and Robert Best II of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Avery Marie Best, born Dec. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Sisters are Emilee and Addyson Best. Brothers are Reed, Camryn and Mason Best and Kaiden Calhoun.
Grandparents are Teresa Eaves, Jerry Reynolds and Sandra and Robert Best Sr.
———
Daniel and Emily Saucedo of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Rosalyn Faith Saucedo, born Nov. 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Jaslene N. Saucedo and Evelyn G. Saucedo.
Grandparents are Rosie Gonzalez, Ernesto Martinez, Daniel G. Saucedo and Shannon Vasquez.
———
Shelby Ferguson and David Massingill of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Grayson Andrew Massingill, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are William and Mattie Massingill, Jerry Ferguson and Brandi Griffith.
Great-grandparents are David and Sherri Massingill, Kathy Kennidy, M.C. and Debra Jones and Telisa and Jerry Ferguson.
———
Jansen Graham and Micah Crews of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, Mack James Crews, born Dec. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Harlynne Jayde Reeves. Brother is Koleson Micah Crews.
Grandparents are Renee and Duane Crews, Donnie Graham and LaVerne Malone.
Great-grandparents are Coleman Malone, Francis Harvey, Genevie and Ade Graham, Harley and Margrette Crews and Darlene and Charles Brantley.
———
Jose and Cindy Cazares of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Sara Abigail Cazares, born Dec. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 3 oz.
Brothers are Antonio and Adrian Cazares.
Grandparents are Francisca and Ernesto Rodriguez.
Great-grandparents are Isidra and Sergio Cazares.
———
Chelsea and Anthony Henry of Colmesneil announce the birth of their twins, Fletcher Clay Henry and Fisher Cole Henry, born Dec. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 2 oz. and 4 lbs. 12 oz.
Brother is Kirkland Henry.
Grandparents are Wanda and Phil Ryan Jr. and Glen and Sammie Brown.
Great-grandparents are Ruth and Phil Ryan Sr., Gerard Martinez, Reba Richard and Fletcher and Wanda Pickens.
———
Sandra and Jose Montelongo of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Carlos Jovanni Montelongo, born Dec. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Camila Annalise Montelongo. Brothers are Jose Angel Montelongo Jr. and Christian Ismael Montelongo.
Grandparents are Martin and Sandra Solis.
Great-grandparents are Victor Gallegos and Dora Rosales.
———
Patty and Dustin Wagstaff of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Chase Ryan Wagstaff, born Dec. 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Brother is Davin Wagstaff.
Grandparents are Mike and Diana South and Donnie and Tammy Wagstaff.
———
Elizabeth and Brandall Daniel of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Marie Daniel, born Dec. 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Samuel Daniel.
Grandparents are Wesley and Mary Alice Cox and Dannie and Charlotte Daniel.
Great-grandparent is Jodie Daniel.
———
Kaleb Mobley and Kaydi Havard of Lufkin announce the birth of their child, Waylon Kirk Mobley, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Brooklynn Havard and Paisley Mobley.
Grandparents are Karen and Doug Wise, Jeremy Havard and Beth and Chris James.
Great-grandparents are Nelda and Arlis Havard, Aliene Johnson, Bonnie and Bob Sanders, Peggy Tolbert, John Wise and Charlie Faulkner.
———
Rachel and Stewart Rhodes Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Crimson Rhodes, born Dec. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sisters are Jordan and Destini Rhodes. Brother is Seth Rhodes.
Grandparents are Nelda Morgan and Angie and Wayne Rhodes.
———
Taya Gordon of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Ava Lee Gordon, born Dec. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Amanda Flasphaler, Krystal Jones and John Gordon.
Great-grandparent is Joann Glover.
———
Latiqua Mann and Cord Williams of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Williams, born Dec. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Brother is Jordan Williams.
Grandparents are Karen Jackson, Lester Mann and Jessica Williams.
Great-grandparents are L.W. and Mary Ruth Garrett and Helen Goodwin.
———
Tracey Myers and Jerrod Handy of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Jordyn Alexis Handy, born Dec. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Ja’Kaeila Nevaeh Da’Shay Hart. Brothers are Jar’red Tre’Main Hart Jr. and Ja’Brill Arnell Handy.
———
Sarah and Terrence Nichols of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Oryn Matthew Nichols, born Dec. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Brooklyn Nicole Nichols.
Grandparents are Jessica and Jeff Durant, Trenton and Lareina Nichols and Gene Davis.
———
Haley Mettlen and Timothy Howard of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jack Rowen Howard, born Dec. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Rylan Howard.
Grandparents are Carmen Fears, Casandra and Art Kimble and Shane Hagler.
Great-grandparents are Brenda and Micky Butler, Voneta and David Alsbrooks and David and Katie Fears.
———
Raven Bertrand and Ryan Miller of Rusk announce the birth of their daughter, Rayne Angelina Miller, born Dec. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Barbara and Wayne Bertrand Jr., Angelina and Brenda Brothers, Michelle Morrison and Jaimie Miller.
Great-grandparents are Wanda and Wayne Bertrand Sr., Louis Burciaga, Linda Earls and Marilyn Harper.
