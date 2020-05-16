Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Courtney Trapp and Jacob Trapp of Kennard announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Dianne Trapp, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 5 oz.
Brother is Cole Lawrence Trapp.
Grandparents are Kenneth and Mylina Cole and John and Patricia Trapp.
Great-grandparents are Lawrence and Kay Roy, Jerry Cole, Edna Suchon and Ortrud Trapp.
———
Caitlin McCarroll of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Braelee Lynn McCarroll, born on April 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 14.5 oz.
Grandparents are Bob McCarroll and Cheryl Thompson.
Great-grandparents are Lee and Janet Thompson and Cissy and Bob McCarroll.
———
Dario Ramirez-Vargas and Abigail Tiamasico of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Ramirez, born on April 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.
Brothers are Aaron Dario Ramirez.
Grandparents are Adelina Tiamasico, Ricardo Tiamasico, Rosangela Vargas and Dario Ramirez-Cruz.
———
Ana Marie Camacho and Chester Darrell Gammons of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Bryson Day Gammons, born on April 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Sister is Amy Camacho. Brothers are Regan Gammons and Preston Gammons.
Grandparents are Kim Johnson, Rudy Camacho Sr., Shirley Wheless and Darrell Gammons.
Great-grandparents are Alphia Belyeu.
———
Carley Shelton and Kenneth Shelton of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Collier Shelton, born on April 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz.
Sister is Khloe Shelton. Brother is Kaleb Shelton.
Grandparents are Jeff and Sandi Lankford and Shannon and Andi Price.
———
Lauren Michelle Smith and Jacob Wayne Smith of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kolbi Jay Smith, born on April 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz.
Sisters are Kairi Sofia Smith and Berklee Rae Clifton.
Grandparents are Doug and Desiree Barnett, Danita Gandy and Marcus Smith (deceased).
Great-grandparents are James and Grace Barnett, David and Connie (deceased) Deyoe and Donald and Elaine Gandy.
———
Tianna Davis of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Emory Rose Davis, born on April 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz.
Grandparents are Kaycie Price and Elijah Davis.
Great-grandparents are Brenda David and Paul Price.
———
Sarah Roy and Jason Roy of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Mason Valex Roy, born on April 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz.
Sister is Olivia Roy.
Grandparents are Darrell Brooks and Deborah and David Roy.
———
Jorge B. Valdes Jr. and Angela Denise Valdes of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Elena Mayalynn Valdes, born on April 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz.
Grandparents are Judy Somers, Tony Cain, Jorge Baldomero Valdes Sr. and Patricia Ozuna.
Great-grandparents are Eddie ID Somers, Frankie Cummins, Jimmie Cain, Agnes Cain, Porfirio Ozuna, Maria Ignacia Diaz, Jose Luis Valdes and Ruth Holguin.
———
Liberty Goins and Justin Goins of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Levi Mitchell Goins, born on April 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz.
Sister is Elliott Elise Goins.
Grandparents are Sheila and David Goins, Pamela and Theron Brister and Thomas Jordan.
Great-grandparents are Marylyn and Bob Frankens, Elaine and Ronnie Brayshier, Sue and George Jordan, Joe and Ruby Goins and the late Laverne Goins.
———
Michael Grimes and Brittany Strisko of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Michael Wayne Grimes III, born on April 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs., 11 oz.
Sister is Kaylee Grimes. Brothers are Elijah Waldon, Tyson Waldon and Kaleb Grimes.
Grandparents are Patti Purves and Michael Grimes and Robert Strisko and Kelly Brown.
Great-grandparents are Judy Reppond and Harold Reppond, Susan Strisko and Al Strisko, Darlene Mahavier and Charles Grimes and William Stuart Purves and Judy Cowell.
———
J. Cruz Cabrera and Wendy R. Cabrera of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Sydny Leiselotte Cabrera, born on April 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz.
Brother is Lorenzo Cruz Cabrera.
Grandparents are Douglas and Rosie Graham, Raymundo Cabrera and Rosa Renteria.
Great-grandparents are Theodore and Lottie Graham, Gleason and Leiselotte Antley, Lorenzo Cabrera Lara and Liz Aguilar.
———
John Berry and Megan Berry of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Walker Andrew Berry, born on April 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz.
Brother is Jase Glen Berry.
Grandparents are Tom and Jill Berry and Royce and Kathy Standley.
———
Kimberly Thompson and Jesse Hale of Hilltop Lakes announce the birth of their son, Michael Darnell Hale, born on April 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.
Sister is Jaylynn Rae Thompson.
Grandparents are Stacey and Michael Thompson and Mellonice and Melvin Hale.
Great-grandparents are Marilyn and Jimmy Lynch, Ginger and Danny Thompson, John L. King and Fannie Mae King and Jessie and Evelyn Hale.
———
Russell Dale Smith Jr. and Cassidy Leanne Harvey of Hemphill announce the birth of their son, Russell Dale Smith III, born on April 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz.
Sister is Emery Grace Smith.
Grandparents are Denice Jackson, Josh Jackson, Russel Smith Sr. and Janue Smith.
Great-grandparents are Joyce Strother and Francis Smith.
