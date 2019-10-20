Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Jessica Penick and Ernesto Hernandez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Isaac Rolando Hernandez, born Sept. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Yessika D. Munoz. Brothers are Rogelio Munoz Jr., Mark A. Munoz and Ivan J. Hernandez.
Grandparents are Rosa and Timothy Penick, Virginia Aguilar and Ruben Hernandez.
Kiley Grimes and Cody Wise of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, Alvie Kay Wise, born Sept. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Robert Beau Ellis Wise.
Grandparents are Marla Wells, Rhonda Wise Weaver, Joe Bryan and the late Robert Grimes Jr.
Great-grandparents are Debbie Bass, the late Jimmy Wells, Robert and Pat Grimes, Jimmy and Alice Bryan and Audrey and the late Jerry Wise.
Katie Davidson and William Cannon of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Casean Blaze Cannon, born Sept. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Laceann, Kayleann and Breanna Cannon. Brothers are Treant and Sean Cannon.
Grandparents are JoAnne and James Taylor, Richard Davidson and the late Shawn Davidson, Beverly Cannon and the late Hugh Cannon.
Great-grandparents are Carolyn and Fred Houston, the late Albert Davidson and Linda Davidson and the late Kenneth Bentley.
Matthew and Valerie Garner of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Grant Matthew Garner, born Sept. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Alexandra Garner. Brother is Jared Garner.
Grandparents are John and Darlene Garner and Bruce and Tammy Larsen.
Great-grandparents are Buck and Marceline Garner, William and Shirlene Walters, Lowell and Sharen Crew and Jerry and Ann Larsen.
Yesenia and Jesus Hernandez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jesus Hernandez III, born Sept. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sisters are Jocelynn and Rosaly Hernandez.
Grandparents are Jesus and Adriana Hernandez and Fidel and Trinidad Rojo.
Great-grandparents are Jose and Marisela Chavez, Lauro and Francisca Rojo, Francisco and Maria Contreras and Aniceto and Socorro Hernandez.
Justin and Brittni Miles of Alto announce the birth of their daughter, Bryna Gabriel Miles, born Sept. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Brothers are Brycen Gauge Miles and Brynton Garrett Miles.
Grandparents are Joe and Tammie Hodges and Berlin and Cathy Bryan.
Great-grandparents are W.C. and JoAnn Hodges, Robert Chapmon and Ernestine Bryan.
Drake and Sara Nerren of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Kohen Drake Nerren, born Sept. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Peggy and Phillip Nerren, Cindy Dhone and Gary Dugat.
Great-grandparents are Paul and Norma Sue Nerren and Louise Tedder.
Morgan and Ben Crawford of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, Amoray Kayte Crawford, born Sept. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Alex Cole Crawford.
Grandparents are Michele and Brad DeLaFosse, Shane and Cindy Lightsey, Tracy Baugh and Cole Crawford.
Great-grandparents are Mike and Mary-Ann Lightsey, David and Lawinda Broaddus and Billy Mac Crawford.
Cynthia Moya Guillen and Jose Holguin of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Izabella Kay Holguin, born Sept. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Brielle and Arianna Hernandez and Jazlyn Holguin. Brothers are Ivan Hernandez Jr. and Angel Holguin.
Grandparents are Angelica and Octario Velazquez, Jose Moya, Marian Rodriguez and Joe Holguin Ruiz.
Great-grandparents are Juanita and Jesus Guillen and Soledad Montiel.
Theron and Judy Dodson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Mira Belle Dodson, born Sept. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Sisters are Elena and Thalia Dodson. Brother is Alaric Dodson.
Grandparents are Sosim Khun, Hearn Ly and Charlotte and Scott Dodson.
Zachary Mooty and Brittany Lympkin of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jackson Wyatt Mooty, born Sept. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6.4 oz.
Grandparents are William Harmon Mooty, Shirey Anne Mooty and Allison Renee Parrish.
Great-grandparents are Ginger Lumpkin and Robert Clyde Lumpkin Jr.
Stephanie and Lance Burch announce the birth of their son, Daniel Blaine Burch, born Sept. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 10 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Dylan Blake Burch.
Grandparents are Dolly and George Ballard, Patsy Nolen and Jimmy L. Burch.
Great-grandparents are Ruby A. Hammond, Elmer Curtis Nolen and Ollie Mae Stafford.
Byford and Katheryn Pfeiffer of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Augustus Pfeiffer, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparents are Thomas and Michelle Rushing and James and Robbie Pfeiffer.
Great-grandparents are Nellie Rushing, Sandra Turnbow, Wanda Foster, Eugene Pfeiffer and Byford and Melba Renfro.
Bob and Christy Hall of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kason Lane Hall, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Kenley Cohagen. Brother is Brennon Hall.
Grandparents are Gail Brasuell, Kathy Hall and Paul and Roxanne Hall.
Great-grandparents are Mary and Coy Brasuell, Carolyn Jones and Lillian Hall.
Mary Ann Williams and Donovan Monroe of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Donovan Dismon Deadre Monroe Jr., born Sept. 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Ka’Niya Thacker and LaMarilyn Monroe.
Grandparents are LaTisha Monroe, Rodrick Baker and Gertha Smith.
Great-grandparent is Verisa Harrison.
Ryan and Jessica Jackson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Lane Wesley Jackson, born Sept. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 11 oz.
Sister is Sadie Jackson. Brother is Silas Jackson.
Grandparents are Howell and Marcelle Jackson and Michael and Tana Hudson.
Great-grandparents are Wilton and Opal Whitehead and Brenda Fournet.
Katy Rowe and Brandon Burke of Apple Springs announce the birth of their daughter, Ruby June Burke, born Sept. 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Sisters are Kimberly Anderson and Kyla and Lyla Burke. Brothers are Liam Gregory and Keagan Rowe.
Grandparents are Diana Haddox and Glenn Stanley, Jina Cochran and Eugene Burke.
Great-grandparents are June and Bill Haddox, Wilmer and Joyce Stanley, Kenneth and Bobby Burke and John and Debbie Cochran.
Stephen and Kelsee Rowe of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kolt Lane Rowe, born Sept. 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Brother is Kannon Bryant Rowe.
Grandparents are Laurie and Mark Selmon, Gary and Christi Rowe and Kim and Lundy Williams.
Great-grandparents are Debbie and Gary Campbell, Felecia and Clay Dark, Royce and Sandy Oliver, George and Louise Rowe and Doyle and Beverly Vinson.
Nikki Francis of Huntington announces the birth of her daughter, Khaleesi LunaVera Francis, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Nevaeh Switzer. Brothers are Michael White, Marshall and Mason Francis and Austin Switzer.
Grandparent is Dawn Francis.
Great-grandparent is Claire Lambert.
Mark and Christie Barnes of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kyle Dwayne Barnes, born Sept. 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Alexis, Riley and Abigail Barnes and Araya Hundl. Brothers are Gabriel and Adam Barnes.
Grandparents are Candi and Roy Grimes, Christen Barnes and Ricky English.
Great-grandparents are Susie and Sam Johnson.
