Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Elijah Musick and Kathryn Knight of Wells announce the birth of their daughter, Delilah Elizabeth Musick, born June 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Monica Grimaldo, Gregory Lee Musick, Billy Joe Knight and Debra Kay Long.
———
Trenton and Aley Vardeman of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Hartleigh Ryann Vardeman, born June 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Tim and Cindy Vardeman and Jason and Vicky LaRue.
Great-grandparents are Janice Martin, Barbara Jones, Connie LaRue and Douglas Lowery.
———
Robert and Brendanell Tubbs of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kamron Reid Tubbs, born June 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Brothers are Robert Ethan Tubbs and Colton Ryan Tubbs.
Grandparents are Robert and Wendy Tubbs.
———
Kevin and Savannah Puckett of Livingston announce the birth of their daughter, Syprus Belle Puckett, born June 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Kenli Haize Puckett. Brother is Stetson Wyatt Puckett.
Grandparents are Vera Mann Daniels, Donald Daniels, Kevin Puckett and Rebecca Marlow.
Great-grandparents are Nadge and Barbra Puckett and Frillie and Leon Measures.
———
Blaze and Cassidy Miller of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Kora Jade Miller, born June 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Caddo Miller.
Grandparents are Greg and Paula Korn, Belinda Moore and Kelly Miller.
Great-grandparents are Martha Alexander and Virginia Summers.
———
Casey Welch and Zack Moore of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Whitley Abbott Moore, born June 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Layla Moore. Brother is Kaige Moore.
Grandparents are Stacey Marshall, Robert Moore, Violet Ponder and Johnny Welch.
Great-grandparents are Charlcie Crawford, Michael Rash, Alexis Cantrell and James Ponder.
———
Daija Sonki Ballard of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Dakota Cade Anthony, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Landon Cody Anthony.
———
Darusha and Patrick Green of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Major Darnell Green, born June 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Damyreah Green. Brothers are Jeremiah and Kayden Green.
Grandparents are Mary Rodriguez, Joel Davis Sr., Sophia Brown and Patrick Green.
Great-grandparents are Katie Remeriez, Eddie Davis and Bertha Roberson.
———
Belinda Butler of Huntington announces the birth of her daughter, Adylee Karcyn Butler, born June 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Averi-Lynn Cook. Brother is Caleb Butler.
Grandparents are Cathy and the late Edward Kirkland.
Great-grandparents are Minnie Kirkland, Doris Courtney, Floyd Adams, Jo Butler and Bob Whitehurst.
———
Hope and Travis Grimes of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Elizabeth Grimes, born July 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Haievyn Marie Grimes. Brother is Taievyn Raye Stapper.
———
Shawn Harvey and Kearia Craft-Harvey of Pineland announce the birth of their daughter, Roslynn Stormie Elissa Harvey, born June 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Brothers are Shawn, Shane and Shandon Harvey.
Grandparents are Franjessica Lawson and Everett Harvey.
———
Jolynn and Chris Easton of Lovelady announce the birth of their son, Cody Lane Easton, born July 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Brothers are Ace, Colt and Casen Easton.
Grandparents are Glenda and Jackie King and Ann and Ron Easton.
———
Monica and Alexander Marines of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Zander Rey Marines, born July 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 15 oz.
Brother is Aizen Alexander Marines.
Grandparents are Martina and Jorge Fraire and Laura Flores.
Great-grandparents are Ismael Deltoro and Hilda Fraire.
———
Amy Ramirez and John Williams of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Katie Cole Williams, born July 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Joe Ramirez, Tasha Jones and Norman and Tina Williams.
Great-grandparents are Burl and Melva Jones, Bill Ramirez, Sherrian Inman, Normal Williams Sr. and Linda Farr Leal.
———
April Brasuell and Justin Cartwright of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Owen Jake Cartwright, born July 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Brothers are Hunter and Case Cartwright.
Grandparents are Gerald and Cheryl Cartwright, Dennis Brasuell and Melissa Hampton.
Great-grandparents are Coy and Mary Brasuell and Jackie Thompson.
———
Brianna and Jr. Frankens of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Asher Von Frankens, born July 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs 8 oz.
Sisters are Angelina and Jayla. Brother is Carson.
Grandparents are Ronnie and Linda Frankens and Nathan and Sandy Shaw.
Great-grandparents are Portia Pinner, Paul and Ruth-Ann Shaw and Alice Teubner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.