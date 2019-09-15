Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Mabry of Alto announce the birth of their daughter, Kennedy Evelyn Mabry, born Aug. 22 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Jed and Daryl Morris and Ryan and Candis Mabry.
Great-grandparents are Ronnie and Betty Hendrick, Alton and Barbara Morris, James and Candis Blankinship and Tommy and Sandra Mabry.
Michael and Silvia Leger of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Aurora Luna Leger, born Aug. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Estrella Marie Leger.
Grandparents are Roman and Eva Martinez.
Gary and Jennifer Breland of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Roxanne, born Aug. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Gabby Breland. Brother is Nick Breland.
Grandparents are Teresa Farmer, Karen Sheffield and Gary Breland.
Zachary and Skyelar Norman of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Noah Jameson Wayne Norman, born Aug. 15 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Herbert and Wendy Johnson, Heath and James Darden, and Wayne and Donna Norman.
Great-grandparents are Dorothy and James Wise and Keith and Pattie Kosan.
Tyson and Lindsay Wells of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Oaklee Jace Wells, born Aug. 12 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Skyllar Smith and Brailee Tobias. Brothers are Quinten Smith, Logan Tobias and Kasen Wells.
Grandparents are Joe and Connie Wells and Julia Gilmore.
Wynika Stribling and Cecil Jenkins Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Cali Renae Jenkins, born Aug. 12 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Ti’Teuna Arnett. Brothers are Ca’Javious Jenkins and Cecil Jenkins III.
Grandparents are Winston and Stephanie Stribling and Bertha and Cecil Jenkins Sr.
Great-grandparents are Lorine Smith, Robert Penson, Charles and Josephine Ghant and Doris and Carl K. Jenkins.
Juan Sarmiento and Amy Little of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Isaac Christian Sarmiento, born Aug. 12 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Isabella Grace Sarmiento.
Grandparents are Pedro and Manuela Sarmiento and Doyle and Viola Little.
Gabriella Escobedo of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Edgar Padilla Jr., born Aug. 11 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 5 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Jose and Rosalinda Escobedo and Soccoro Concha.
Great-grandparents are Jesus and Margarita Villanueva and Maria and Jose Escobedo.
Alexis Alfred of Houston announces the birth of her son, Braven Dale Davis, born Aug. 19 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7.5 lbs.
Grandparents are Belinda Armstrong and Jimmy Barbena.
Great-grandparent is Shirley Armstrong.
Colton Page and Ashley Barnes of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Cashton Page, born Aug. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Sisters are Makenzie Barnes and Azalea and Hazel White. Brother is Easton Page.
Grandparents are Shirley Slaughter and Tasha and Joey Page.
Great-grandparents are Mae Ougburn, Martha and Gilbert Dennis and Connie Page.
Retha Flynn and Earl Collins of Moscow announce the birth of their daughter, Araceli Myr’Roi Collins, born Aug. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Brother is Juavari Surjuan Flynn.
Grandparents are Celia and Arthur Brown and Myrtle and Johnny Roy Collins.
Great-grandparents are Kathrine and Cecil Walker.
Betsy and Andres Mijares of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Penelope Meadow Mijares, born Aug. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Giovani Andres Mijares.
Grandparents are Maria and Enrique Domingua and Saul and Zulema Mijares.
Rainey Montgomery and Jonmicheal George announce the birth of their son, Stetson Lee George, born Aug. 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Sherri Brown, Glenn Dubose and Neatis and Ronnie Montgomery.
Great-grandparent is Fay Robertson.
Kara Gulley and Walter Walker of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Mar’Shawn Kemp Walker, born Aug. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Marilu Marie Holman. Brother is Ty’Sean Scott Clay.
Grandparents are the late Mary Gulley, David Caples, Willie and Nathaniel Murphy and Shawn Baines.
Great-grandparents are Ann and Charlie Caples.
William and Stephanie Dodson of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Hubert Dodson, born Aug. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Carolyn and Rickey Smith and Scott and Charlotte Dodson.
Great-grandparents are Ava Dodson and Lester Smith.
Justin and Brooke Letbetter of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs.
Sister is Stella Azelea Kay Letbetter. Brothers are Oden Akillies Axeton Letbetter and Triton Osiris Rex Letbetter.
Grandparents are Teresa and Jeff LeDoux and Jill Roberson.
Olivia Roberts and Tristan Tidwell of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Maddux Grey Tidwell, born Aug. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Cliff and Mandi Roberts, Dayton and Gina Jones, Andy and Lori House and William Ashley Tidwell.
Great-grandparents are Phillip Morgan, Jimmy and Marilyn Powell, Charles and Mary Smith and Kevin and Judy Luna.
Mary Wesley and Shawn Holda of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Colin Patrick Holda, born Aug. 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Addison Wesley. Brothers are Logan and Jackson Wesley.
Grandparents are Mary Brown, James Tillar and Patrick and Vicky Holda.
Jacey and Justin Russell of Pollok announce the birth of their daughter, Kyndal LaNae Russell, born Aug. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sister is Mackenzie Russell. Brothers are Andrew, Brayden and Parker Russell.
Grandparents are Tessa and Wesley McNeely, Roger and Brandi Powers, Betty and Mickal Collier and Mike and Janet Russell.
Great-grandparents are Jannie Herman, Frank Fredregill, Yvonne and Robert Powers, Delores (Dee) Russell and Bruce and Barbara McGallion.
Dacinda Davis and Edwin Simon Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Edwin Simon III, born Aug. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Brother is Aaden Boone.
Grandparents are Helen Josey, Balinda Scott, Edwin Simon Sr. and Kevin Johnson.
Great-grandparents are Libby Young and Velma Sanders.
Shelby Williamson and Ira Cartwright of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Isaac Andrew Cartwright, born Aug. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Ashlie and Tiffany Cartwright. Brother is Jaxson Williamson.
Grandparents are Cathy and Clifford Wyer.
Great-grandparents are Mary and Isaac Cartwright Sr.
Brandy Smith and Dustin Sherrard of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Kynlee Shae Sherrard, born Aug. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Hayden Blayke Sherrard. Brothers are Landon Dee Sherrard and Bentley Jace Smith.
Grandparents are Scott and Thresa Smith and David and Cindy Sherrard.
Great-grandparents are Corine and Tommy Lovell, Virgile and Georgia Smith, Pat and Ron Rodgers, Rose Sherrard and Leon McKendrick.
Antonio Taylor and Brianna Brown of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Malakhi Ammon Taylor, born Aug. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Brothers are Antonio Sincere Taylor and Cameron Ahmir Lee Wade.
Grandparents are Veronica Taylor, Antonio Jacobs and Lisa Lewis.
Great-grandparents are Lucille and Ugene Taylor.
Jasmine White and Micheal O’Neal announce the birth of their daughter, Nevaeh Saniya Renne O’Neal, born Aug. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Jaz’Lynna and Miya O’Neal.
Grandparents are Shirlonda Connor, Reco Wiley and Brenda and Michael Swafford.
Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Ozella Scott Connor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.