Charles and Kayla Lintemuth of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Devin Isaiah Lintemuth, born July 1 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sisters are Shelby, Kayce and Rian. Brothers are Charlie, Cyrus and Gator.
Grandparents are Kathy Barthley, Brian Edmond Lafleur and Mona Walker.
Great-grandparent is Pauline Graham.
———
Kyle and Sommer Willis of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Lyncoln Kyle Willis, born June 27 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Paetyn and Cora Willis.
Grandparents are Rodney and Candy Willis, Bill and Eva Brandenburg and Louis and J’Nelle Short.
Great-grandparents are C.W. and Ruth Loftin.
———
Ervin James and Briana Goodrum of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Layton James Goodrum, born July 1 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Taegan Kate Goodrum.
Grandparents are Tommy and Traci Morris and Delores Goodrum.
Great-grandparents are the late James Paul and Lola Wilson.
———
Zachariah Montana Moore of Huntington announces the birth of their daughter, Addison Montana Moore, born June 27 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs.
Sisters are MacKenzie and Halle.
Grandparents are Robert and Brenda Faver, Frank DuBose and Derek and Dawn Moore.
Great-grandparents are Louis Havard and Verlin and Clareen Cryer.
———
Graciela Flores and Archie Williams of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Grace Ella Williams, born June 23 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Bryson Miguel Williams.
Grandparents are Laquichia Williams, Rosalinda Flores, Anthony James and Willie Deckard.
Great-grandparents are Wilma and Clevland Deckard and Maria and Hilarion Torres.
———
Joshua and Charlei Kirkpatrick of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Lakeynn Rae Kirkpatrick, born July 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Charles and Angela Hough, Karen and Ricky Collins and Greg and Thelma Kirkpatrick.
Great-grandparents are Joyce Jefferson, James Cruse and Ramona Kirkpatrick.
———
Lok and Bridgette Law of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kaidan, born July 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Brother is Kai Law.
Grandparents are David and Brenda McCall, Yuk Wai Law and Kwai Chun Law.
Great-grandparents are Wayne and Vivian McCall.
———
Lisa and Willie Henry of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Amoriyah Henry, born July 8 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Amoree Wyatt and Zhani and Astrin Henry.
Grandparents are Lister and Andrea Wyatt, Willie Henry Sr. and Kate Butler.
Great-grandparents are Willie and Roberta Wyatt and Curtis and Ruthie Mae Henderson.
———
Wilkins Lopez and Maria Nunez of Lufkin announce the birth of their child, Olivia E. Lopez, born July 8 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Julie Lopez. Brothers are Jan and Adrian Lopez.
Grandparents are Roberto and Lucia Nunez.
———
Alvina and Anthony Johnson of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Layla LeAnn Johnson, born June 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Olivia Johnson. Brothers are Bentley and Landen Johnson.
———
Mallory and Jay Harris of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Idalia Jo Harris, born June 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Angela Due, Jason Burton, Lisa Pride and John Harris.
Great-grandparents are Netha and Rocky Thompson, Freddy and Kay Johnson, Chuck and Marilyn Burton and Ann and Calvin Kersh.
———
Darshiell Whitehead and Dakota Perez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Harmony Grace Whitehead, born June 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbz. 13 oz.
Sister is Annaleise Sierra Whitehead. Brother is Xavier Ray Whitehead.
Grandparents are Cedric and Senaida Whitehead, Darlene Perez and Pablo Rodriguez.
Great-grandparents are Ruben and Herminia Lopez and Patricia Garcia.
———
Bethany and Johnny Wilkerson Jr. of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Johnny Ray Wilkerson III, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Derral and Rose Bomar and Johnny and Vicky Wilkerson.
Great-grandparents are Ella Faye Jolin, Jack Burrows, Ann Wimberly and Irving Bomar.
———
Raul Hinojosa IV and Jessica Wideman-Hinojosa of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Noah Alexander Hinojosa, born June 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are David and Doreen Wideman, Maria Rodriguez, Salvador Heredia and Nancy and Raul Hinojosa Jr.
Great-grandparents are Vivian Holt, Carmen Hinojosa and Martha Wideman.
———
Cortny Redd and Shawn Walters of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Evelynn Dianne Walters, born May 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Pamela and Danny Redd and Bubba Walters.
Great-grandparents are Billy and Billie Addison and Natlie and Billy Walters.
———
Norman Crisp Jr. and Alexius Kennedy of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Normhir Jerone Crisp, born June 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Norman Crisp Sr., Brandie Chenaye Abraham, Stacy Henderson and Kez Kennedy.
Great-grandparents are Macarthur Mitchell, Cassandra Jones, Drucilla Hall, Cliflon Ford, the late Alice Henderson and Peyton Henderson Sr.
