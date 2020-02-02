Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
———
Colby Langston and Victoria Draper of Rusk announce the birth of their daughter, Maddison Louise Langston, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparents are Richard and Melody Draper and Candace Turner.
Great-grandparents are Eddy and Wanda Walker, David and Barbara Draper and Lester and Patsy Langston.
———
Wesley and Meaghan Moreland of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, HadLee Moreland, born Dec. 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs.
Sister is HayLee Moreland. Brother is Hayden Moreland.
Grandparents are William and Cindy Ellis and Ann Westbrook.
Great-grandparents are Margaret Spurlock and Billy Jo Ellis.
———
Kristin and Stacy Pyle of Apple Springs announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Kate Pyle, born Dec. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Cason Judd Pyle.
Grandparents are Kristi Nau, David Hurley and Anna and Stacy Pyle.
Great-grandparent is Betty Hurley.
———
Tamyra Barnes of San Augustine announces the birth of her son, Landon Ju’mir Jenkins, born Dec. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Londyn Michelle Jenkins. Brother is Ja’Kyrie Juan Jenkins.
Grandparent is La’Sharnda Barnes.
Great-grandparent is Mary Admas.
———
Tyler and Ashleigh Bentley of Burke announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Claire Bentley, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Waynn and Sandra Bentley, Steve Knox and Christina Zangarine.
Great-grandparents are Mattie Bentley, Joan Dickerson, Pat and Dorothy Knox and Pat Zangarine.
———
Angeleah and Christopher Pilgreen of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, Axel Lee Pilgreen, born Dec. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Landon Wood.
Grandparents are Vicki and Jim wood and Sam and Shelly Swint.
Great-grandparents are Judy and robert Agnew and June Swint.
———
Stephen and Heather Emerson of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Levi Michael Emerson, born Dec. 31 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Brother is Blake Anthony Elliott.
Grandparents are Tonya and James Perkins, the late Dale Richson, Steve Emerson and the late Kammy Emerson.
Great-grandparents are Jerald and Marie Richson, Doris and James Hammack and Bonny (Pepe) and Ed Emerson.
———
Yaritza Rosas and Luis Rivera of Pollok announce the birth of their daughter, Eliza Rivera-Rosas, born Jan. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Isaac Rivera-Rosas.
Grandparents are Rosario Moreno, Maria Antonia Escobedo and Alberto Rivera.
———
Lisa and Perry Cooper Jr. of Crockett announce the birth of their son, Paxton Lee Cooper, born Jan. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Sisters are Hailey McCorcle, Ta’leea Wiley, Ada’Lynn Collins and Janevia, Delace and Illysa Cooper. Brothers are Kaiden Williams, De’Adrian Taylor and Payton and Pierre Cooper.
Grandparents are Melissa and Jimmy McCorcle and Joyce and Perry Cooper Sr.
Great-grandparents are Kenneth and Frances Thomas, Wanda and Jimmy McCorcle, Noble and Dorphine Cooper, Ivey Cambell and Frank Simon.
———
Rodrigo Vazquez and Sarah Jolly of Corrigan announce the birth of their twin sons, Nicholas Vazquez and Rodrigo Vazquez Jr., born Jan. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 4 oz. each.
Grandparents are Lawrence and Lenora Jolly and Yolanda and Luis Vazquez.
Great-grandparents are Sally and Russel Chatmon, Annie and Rosevelt Jolly, Jesus and Antonia Duran, Lidia Vazquez and Luis Enrique Vazquez.
