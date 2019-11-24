Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Jason and Brittany Raines of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jack Clark Raines, born Oct. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Conley Claire.
Grandparents are Steve and Cindy Raines and Cathy Ehrhardt.
Great-grandparents are Pat Raines and Katie Edwards.
Jennifer and Calvin Wagstaff of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Calvin Dakota Wagstaff Jr., born Oct. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Bethanie Wagstaff. Brother is Decota Wagstaff.
Grandparents are Jamie and Joey Hillin, Teri and Daniel Dyke and Mary and Jerry Wagstaff.
Brittany Riggs and Zackary Crocker of Broaddus announce the birth of their son, Brenham Jax Crocker, born Oct. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Kennedi Riggs.
Grandparents are Lisa and Billy Riggs, Bill and Ruby Crocker and Dwayne and Mary Patterson.
Great-grandparents are Billy and Jonette West, the late Cecil Winningham and the late FayDell Winningham.
Mikaila Menefee and Terrence Reeves of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Terrence Reeves, born Oct. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Torriana Reeves.
Grandparents are Bettina Menefee, Dacron Jones and Angela Robertson.
Great-grandparent is Betty Menefee.
Colton Loggins and Kaitlyn Farmer of San Augustine announce the birth of their son, Carson Wayne Loggins, born Oct. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sisters are Isabella Marie Ferguson and Raylee Elizabeth Loggins.
Grandparents are Charles Wayne and April Lynn Loggins and Gary Farmer and Tammy Parrish.
Great-grandparents are Leon and Linda Kay Loggins and Gary Farmer and Tammy Parrish.
Matthew and Katy Krumm of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Livi Gayle Krumm, born Oct. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Sisters are Darsey Anne Krumm, Emma Kate Krumm and Stella Mae Krumm.
Grandparents are Becky Greer, George Myrick, Donna Lorenson and Lawrence Krumm.
Great-grandparents are Lawrence and Mary Ann Krumm, George Myrick, Joyce Jamison , Stew Darsey, Gayle Garvey, Barbara Ann Childers and Earnest Galen Greer.
Dalton and Emily Murray of Trinity announce the birth of their twins, River Rose Murray and July James Murray, born Oct. 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz and 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Daxton Wyatt Murray.
Grandparents are David and Toni Murray and Tim and Angela Haney.
Great-grandparents are Leonard and Paulet Crain, Doyle and Patsy Murray, Calvin and Shirley Robbins and James and Bonnie Haney.
Carly Hammerly and Thomas Boulware of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Jeffrey Reed Boulware, born Oct. 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Cathy Boulware, Elizabeth Landry, the late Jeffrey Boulware and the late Carl Hammerly.
Great-grandparents are Janiece and Bob Boulware.
Kayla and Trevor Jernigan of Apple Springs announce the birth of their daughter, Oaklynn Renee Jernigan, born Oct. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Brother is Wade Forrest Jernigan.
Grandparents are Felicia and Alfred Jernigan and Renee and Kevin Martin.
Great-grandparents are Nelleve Forrest and JoAnn Hughes.
Whitney and Anthony McLendon of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Emory Shae McLendon, born Oct. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 15 oz.
Brothers are Eli Mitchell McLendon.
Grandparents are Taunya Williams, Kenneth Grimes and Brenda Bulls.
Great-grandparents are Linda and Walter McLendon.
Stephanie Hughes and Justin Plowman of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Justin Howard Plowman, born Oct. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 5 oz.
Sister is Gracie N. Lacroix. Brother is Maxwell T. Plowman.
Grandparents are Harold and Barbara Hughes, Howard Chuck Plowman and Carrie May.
Great-grandparent is Esther Hayes.
Kristin Wilkins and Jeremy Sturrock of Etoile announce the birth of their son, Ryatt Lane Sturrock, born Oct. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Reagan Parke. Brother is Rhyver Wilkins.
Grandparents are Vickie and Barney Lane, Bryan Wilton and Carrie Wilkins.
Great-grandparents are Robert and Carolyn Lane, Jerry and Suzie Baker, Pat and Grant Harris and Pat and Don Fitzgerald.
Tiffany and Christopher Collins of Crockett announce the birth of their son, Cannon Lamar Collins, born Oct. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Harmony Collins. Brother is De’Undrick Collins.
Grandparents are Judy Moore, Shirley and Larry Young and the late General Moore Jr.
Great-grandparent is Joann Grey.
April Austin of Jasper announces the birth of her son, Kameron O’Mar Austin, born Nov. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparent is Tammy Armstrong.
