Emily and James Rogers Jr. of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their son, Elisha James Rogers, born July 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sisters are Alyriah and Anishia Rogers. Brother is Jemerious Rogers.
Grandparents are Jeraldine Rogers and Donna and Alvin Erwin.
Great-grandparent is Jo Donnalean Stephens.
Jose Pinedo Jr. and Lidia Rosales of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Aubrey Marie Pinedo, born July 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Francisco Rosales, Lilia Yado, Maria Romero and Jose Alfredo Pinedo Sr.
Deana and Dennis Locker II of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Audrey Mae-Gail Locker, born July 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Beverly Gracelynn LeaAnn Locker. Brothers are Blake Hardee McClain and Conner Dean McClain.
Grandparents are Dorinda Parker, Joseph Dean Partridge, Dennis Leon Locker Sr. and Linda Gail Motter.
Great-grandparents are Alfred and Louise Parker, Norma George and Lewis Dean Partridge.
James Motes and Samantha Buchanan of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Thomas Lee Motes, born July 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Ember Buchanan and Savanna Motes. Brothers are Sylas, Leland and Timothy Motes and Brady Scott.
Grandparents are Timothy and Melissa Motes and Harold and Naomi Henry.
Great-grandparents are Lila and Max Yates, Lucille and the late Clifford Cox, the late Grace Henry and the late Brenda Motes.
Latara Mays and Charles Thomas of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Myrikal Thomas, born July 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Mariah Mays, Jamya Mcbride and Kimora Thomas. Brother is Za-’Yin Robertson.
Grandparents are Mable and the late Bobby Mays, Saprena Maze and Charles Thomas.
Jessica Alameda and Kenneth Kendall of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their son, David Nathaniel Kendall, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Alana Rose Kendall.
Grandparent is Paula Alameda.
Jennifer and Ryon Heard of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Jarrett Lynn Heard, born July 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Preston Heard.
Grandparents are Ray and Trisha Ricks, Misty Ricks and Pamela Heard.
Great-grandparents are Linda and David Westbrook, Willie Ricks and J.L. and Rosemary Burch.
NaBrisha Handy of Nacogdoches announces the birth of her twin sons, Caiven Lee Anthony Handy and Caiden LeShun Handy, born July 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 9 oz. each.
Sister is Jiy’layha Hunt.
Grandparents are Wayne and Irman Handy.
Great-grandparents are Linda and James E. Murphy Sr., Bessie Holman and Charlie Handy.
Chesa Delane and Raymond Plattenburg of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Christerian Plattenburg, born July 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Amanda and Frederick Lewis, Titania Davis and Christopher Plattenburg.
Great-grandparents are Brenda and Earnest Delane, Gwendilon Davis and Lonnie Crew.
Brandy Clark of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Kyle Clark, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Pheobe and Amelia Clark.
Skylar Smith of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Aliyah Jane Smith, born July 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Alexa Marie Smith.
Grandparents are Kristin and Jerry Havard.
Great-grandparent is Suzanne Clary.
Ka’Daja White and La’Patrick Wright of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, A’Niyla Simone Wright, born July 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Shana and Jerry White, Felecia Palmer and Patrick Wright.
Great-grandparents are Margaret Little, Bernice Wright and James Palmer.
April and Richard Duke of Pineland announce the birth of their son, Kash Lee Duke, born July 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Sonya and James Schovajsa, Becky and David Shasp and James Duke.
Lewis Downs and Rebecca Fontenot of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Elijah Edward Downs, born July 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Jaxon James Downs.
Grandparents are Bernice Downs and David and Judy Fontenot.
LaDonna Bennett and Jimmy Houston of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Jymiha TreVon Houston, born July 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sister is Lapatra Green. Brother is Tre Omar Sells.
Grandparents are Tom and Shareta Bennett and Lasalle and Ruthie Houston.
Michael and Whitney Burran of Grapeland announce the birth of their daughter, Bowie Leigh Burran, born July 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Aubrey Grace Burren. Brother is Cade Michael Burran.
Grandparents are Mike and Debbie Burran, Phillip and Judie Glawson and Evan and Mellissa Davis.
