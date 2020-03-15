Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Michael and Denisse Palacio of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ximena Palacio, born Feb. 18 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Camila Angelita Palacio.
Grandparents are Alejandro and Iliana Ovalle and Francisco and Beatriz Palacio.
Great-grandparents are Jovita Del Toro, Joanna Balderas, Thelma Del Toro, Maria Del Toro and Dora Del Toro.
———
Shakira Mireles of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Luna Grace Mireles, born Feb. 19 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Ariana Leanne Lopez. Brother is Isaiah Lopez.
Grandparent is Paola Mireles Carrizales.
Great-grandparents are Francisco and Rosario Mireles.
———
Mark and Sarah Gibson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Bethania Kay Gibson, born Feb. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 9 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Robert Lee Gibson.
Grandparents are Joe and Bethanna Gibson and Rodney and Janice Mann.
Great-grandparents are Cleo Bunn, Peggy Shafer and James and Janette Shafer.
———
Fernando and Chakeithia Acevedo of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Fernando Acevedo Jr., born Feb. 25 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Estrella Acevedo.
Grandparents are Angel and Candelaria Acevedo and Lee and Shelia Brown.
———
Emily Hensley and Thomas Sloan of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Colby, born Feb. 26 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Sandy and Larry Hensley Jr. and Elton and Sandi Sloan.
Great-grandparents are Shirley and Larry Hensley Sr. and William and Ethel Sloan.
———
Mia Guillen of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Layla Mejorado, born Feb. 25 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Eduardo and Amada Guillen and Eduardo and Alejandra Mejorado.
Great-grandparents are Juan Panoco and Zenaida and Samuel Mejorado.
———
Matthew and Jennifer Bean of Brookeland announce the birth of their son, Clark Ashton Bean, born Feb. 28 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sisters are Avrye Tompkins and Audrye Hammonds. Brothers are Dustye Tompkins and Dallas Bean.
Grandparents are Mark and Robin Bean and Steve and Sheri Basore.
Great-grandparents are Johnny and Pearl Bean and James and Linda Philips.
