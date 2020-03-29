Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Colbie McClendon and Jennifer Lowery of Cushing announce the birth of their daughter, Kyla Grace McClendon, born March 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Sophia Rylee Espino. Brothers are Carter Layne Espino and Kasen Dean McClendon.
Jose and Anna Zavala of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Everleigh Rose Zavala, born March 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are David and Donna Hood.
Great-grandparents are Raymond and Merle McAdams and Paul and Terrie Snead.
Blaine Odom and Carlee Chatelain of Warren announce the birth of their son, Waylon Laine Odom, born March 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Crystal and Chaz Hanks, TJ and Laura Odom and Curtis and Leann Chatelain.
Great-grandparents are Melinda and Elvis Goff, Theresa and Glynn Odom, Debrorah and Terry Creekmore and Michael and Elizabeth Bordelon.
Jorge Munoz and Alyssa Silvas of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Gabriella Anahi Munoz, born March 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Alyssa Elia Munoz and Jayleen Elizabeth Munoz. Brothers are Nikolas Alexander Munoz and Miguel Angel Munoz.
Grandparents are Yvette Silvas, Reynaldo Espinoza, Maria Penoa and Hilario Diaz.
Hannah Fox and Billy Gilcrease of Center announce the birth of their son, Greyson Wayne Gilcrease, born March 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sister is Hallie Emerson.
Grandparents are Billy and Cheryl Gilcrease and Ron and Starr Fox.
Jennifer and Chase Nielsen of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Finley Katherine Nielsen, born March 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Sister is Ellison “Ellie” Ann Nielsen.
Grandparents are David and Cindy Tankersley and Michael and Shelly Nielsen.
Great-grandparents are Alfred Priesmeyer and Margaret Tankersley.
Austin and Ainsley Thigpen of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Sutton Jean Lucille Thigpen, born March 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Sawyer Giles Thigpen.
Grandparents are Rockey Thigpen, Tracie Elliott and Jeff and Nancy Horn.
Great-grandparents are Harvey and Jimmie Thigpen, Donna Horn, Mary Samford and Leon and Betty Morris.
Rachel Davis and Zachary Myers of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Dearah Suzanne Davis-Myers, born March 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Anni’Mae Nicole Selice Myers. Brother is Zachary Joe Myers Jr.
Grandparents are William James Altenreid Jr., Barbara Ann Altenreid and Tonya Selice Brown.
Great-grandparent is Naomi Powell.
Trucker Sweet and Stephanie Sowell of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Lindie Willa Rayne Sweet, born March 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Katelyn Sweet.
Grandparents are Holly and Adam Klock and Leslie Sowell.
Great-grandparent is Lelia Sowell.
Garry Byerly Jr. and Katie Evans of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Anastasia Liliana Byerly, born March 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Brother is Logan Don Byerly.
Grandparents are Wayne and Jacqueline Evans.
Judy Heredia of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Easton Heredia Tamez, born March 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is MaKenzie Tamez. Brothers are Jayden and Cayson Tamez.
Grandparents are Cuca and Refugio Heredia.
Brittney and Efrain Alberto Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ella Michella Alberto, born March 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Patrick and Teri Sprinkle and Charles and Anita Pierson.
Great-grandparents are Paula and Jon Sprinkle.
