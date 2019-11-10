Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
Kierra Hart and Jacolby Whitaker of Rusk and Alto announce the birth of their son, JaKamden Nicholas Hart-Whitaker, born Oct. 22 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Chamberlain and Stephanie Hart, Chester Whitaker and the late Patsy Whitaker.
Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Nathanial Buckingham, Lilian Windom and Louis Dickson.
James and Kindle Schoubroek of Etoile announce the birth of their daughter, Madison Jo Schoubroek, born Oct. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Grayson Wayne Schoubroek.
Grandparents are Leroy and Becky Mooney and Jo-ann and Mark Schoubroek.
Dustin and Angela Lynch of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Jordan Ray Lynch, born Oct. 16 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Rhonda and Marc Holcomb.
Great-grandparents are George and Linda Hall.
Colin and Cassidy Pennington of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Greyson James Pennington, born Oct. 15 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Piper Pennington.
Grandparents are Christy McClelland, Bud Still and Julie and Jamey Pennington.
Great-grandparents are Martha and Gilbert Dennis and Martha and Lurell Pennington.
Esmeralda Castillo and Michael Guerra of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Sofia Eloisa Guerra, born Oct. 15 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Everardo and Claudia Castillo, Richard Guerra and Veronica Capetillo.
Great-grandparents are Jose and Eloisa Castillo, Maria Dominguez, Maria and Fransisco Guerra and Martha Capetillo.
