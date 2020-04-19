Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Rebecca and Stephen York of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Preslie Grace York, born March 3 at Woodland Heights medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz.
Grandparents are Paul and Diann Gardner.
Jacoya and Chadwick Garrett of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Cayson O’Brien Garrett, born on March 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Carson O’Brien Garrett.
Grandparents are Sharon Garrett, Bobby Cooper, Quolonda Watts and Jaboskey Garrett.
Great-grandparents are Ruby and Diwight Watts
Ashley Webb/Watson and Milton Watson Jr. of Newton announce the birth of their son Remington Ray Watson, born March 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Kylei Webb, Toni and Kyra Watson.
Grandparents are Kathy Barthol, Larry Webb, Carry and Milton Vincent and the late Milton Watson Sr.
Great-grandparents are Joy Watson and Lanora and Double E McDonald.
Wesley and Erin Wallace of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter Aubrey Layne Wallace, born March 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Sisters are Kylee and Allie Wallace and Chesney Bearden.
Grandparents are Angela Havard and Joe Don and Linda McClendon.
Great-grandparents are Marshall Capps, Biddie Wallace and Edna Jo McClendon.
Stephanie Malone and Charles Proctor of Lufkin announced the birth of their son Hezeki Lamar Proctor, born on March 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Ma’Layasia Malone.
Brother is Keelan LaRue.
Grandparents are Jo Marie Crowder, Earl D. Malone, Stephanie Patrice Moore and Charles Lee Proctor Jr.
Great-grandparents are Olivia Kirksey, Bettye and Charles Lee Proctor Sr., Alfred Moore, Lucille Rogers, and Margret and Ed Malone.
