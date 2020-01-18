Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Service observing the Communion of the Lord’s Supper. The minister, the Rev. Randall Green, will preach a sermon based on John 1:29 and the Christ Church Chorale will offer a setting of the William C. Dix poem “Come Unto Me, Ye Weary,” based on a Welsh hymn melody.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesdays@First every Wednesday (except where noted on our webpage; visit fbclufkin.org/wednesdays for the full schedule). Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Jan. 26: 19th Pastoral Appreciation honoring Pastor W.R. Ricks and lady Gloria Ricks. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Winston Spencer of New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Crockett. First Missionary is located at 410 Scarborough St.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Sunday: Women of Praise Service (put on your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord with us). 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611.
Little Flock Baptist. 9:45 a.m. Each Sunday in January: “seminar-like-Bible-study.” This Sunday’s topic is “God’s Purposes for Money.” Children will have lessons appropriate for the age group; 10:45 a.m. worship service. Pastor Ken Donaghue will preach on “How Long Will You Hesitate Between Two Opinions — God vs. the World.” 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Outreach Ministries TLHC. 3 p.m. Sunday: Annual Musician Appreciation honoring Tyson Madison on keyboards and Joseph Mitchell on drums. Guest speaker will be pastor Cedric Jackson of Divine Touch Ministries, Lufkin.
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist. 6 p.m. Today: annual musical “Praising God Through Music and Song” featuring the Stars of Harmony of Tadmore and the United Voices of Lufkin. Also featuring guests pastor Horace Moultrie and the Power and Praise Ministry, pastor Karen Christopher and pastor Carl Moore, of Nacogdoches, and evangelist Teresa Warren, of Houston. Other groups, choirs and soloists are invited to join. 105 Fairy St.
Pentecostal Temple COGIC. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31: District Fellowship Service. 3 p.m. Feb. 2: annual Family and Friends Day with speaker Pastor Charles Robertson of James Chapel TLH Church. 907 Culverhouse.
Perry Chapel CME, Diboll. 3 p.m. Jan. 26: annual Men’s Day Service with speaker Rev. David Briggs, pastor of Abundant Life UMC Church, Lufkin. Perry Chapel is at 1114 Cypress St., Diboll.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 4 p.m. forum, “Why We Hate”; 5:30 p.m. service, “The Great Migration and the Power of a Single Decision.” Located at 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Wells Chapel Baptist. 3 p.m. Jan. 26: Pastor Derry Scott and wife eighth anniversary with speaker Pastor Ricky Smith of The County Line Baptist Church, Douglas.
