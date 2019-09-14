Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Denman Avenue Baptist. The church has called Bradley Joseph Ballard as associate pastor/discipleship and missions. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Houston Baptist University. He is currently serving as missional engagement minister at Main Street Baptist Church in Georgetown, and he will begin his ministry on Oct. 1.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. Annual revival and homecoming. Revival will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Homecoming on Sept. 22. Guests speakers are pastor Clevon Harper, Huntington True Light Holiness. on Wednesday and Thursday, and Supt. Emmitt Horace, New Restoration Ministries Church of God in Christ, Crockett, on Friday.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Ninetieth church anniversary. Guest speaker will be the apostle Lionel Childress of Childress Deliverance Temple Ministries in Marshall. Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist is at 1519 Williams St.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 16th pastoral anniversary for Roy and Linda Scott. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, guest pastor Charles Jeffery and Grace Tabernacle Church; 7:30 p.m. Friday, pastor Earl Whitaker and New Life Church of Lufkin; 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Ronnie Morris and Higher Ground Ministries of Mansfield, Louisiana. The church is at 440 FM 2021. For more info, call 632-2611 or 635-0562.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sept. 22: Church anniversary with guests pastor Derrick White and the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Mt. Pleasant is in the Cedar Grove Community, FM 2251, 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Mt. Zion Baptist. 10:30 a.m. Sunday: 144th annual church homecoming with special singers The Master’s Men of Silsbee. Pastor Mark Forrest will preach the morning message and lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. A love offering will be taken for the visiting singers. Please bring a covered dish. There will be no afternoon concert and no evening service. For info: 414-6196.
Sweet Union Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Youth Explosion program in the Sweet Union Community of Forest.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Woods Memorial COGIC. Monday-Friday: Lufkin District Meeting. Monday: 6:30 p.m. Sunday school night with Sunday school Supt. Elder C. Payne; Tuesday: 7 p.m. YPWW night with YPWW Supt. Elder Willie Spikes Sr.; Wednesday: 7 p.m. Bishop T.T. Terry Sr. and Young Minister’s Hour; Thursday: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Women’s Day service with District Missionary Dorthea Robinson and The Women’s Dept.; Friday: 7 p.m. Superintendent Day with Supt. Chester M. Robinson. The church is at 230 Leach St.
