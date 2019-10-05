Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Beulah Methodist. 7 p.m. today: Open mic gospel singing. A fellowship follows the service. On FM 58 in the Beulah Community. Call Wanda at 829-3584, or Barbara at 465-3019 for more information.
Calvary Baptist, Nogalus Prairie. 4 p.m. Oct. 12: annual Calvary Cemetery Association business meeting at the Pavilion. Oct. 13: Calvary homecoming — 10:15 a.m. service; 11 a.m. morning message delivered by our pastor; barbecue will be served in the fellowship hall following service. Everyone attending is invited to bring a covered dish to share.
Church by Christ Jesus. Women’s Ministry Women of Destiny Conference, 7:30 p.m. nightly — Thursday: speaker evangelist Terri Cooper of Dallas and inspirational speaker missionary Joan Proctor from The Church by Christ Jesus, Lufkin; Friday: speaker pastor Stephanie Mauldin-Shankle of Kingdom Family Church of Tyler and inspirational speaker Shandral Shankle, founder of Faith Nation from Zion Temple Church of Tyler; Oct. 12: speaker Connie Stewart, pastor of Believer’s Empowerment Church of Houston and inspirational speaker minister Abril Wright from Harvest Family Worship Center, Lufkin. Free. The church is at 1701 Sayers St.
Community Baptist. Today: Pastor’s Appreciation celebrating the Rev. Leroy Thompson’s 37 years of pastoral service. 11 a.m. service with the Rev. James O. Jackson of Houston; 1 p.m. service with the Rev. L.D. Thomlison of Houston. Community Baptist is at 1018 Glenn St.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesday: Wednesdays@First Session Two begins, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Oct. 20: Love Lufkin Service Sunday. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Genesis; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
First Missionary Baptist. Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m. nightly: Annual Fall Revival with guest speaker the Rev. A.C. Stapleton of Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist in Dallas. First Missionary Baptist is at 410 Scarborough St. For info: 632-2426.
Grace Tabernacle. 6-9 p.m. Friday: Grace Tabernacle hosts Garden of Eden Teaching & Family Ministry’s 21st annual “Spiritual Warfare” Seminar, Freedom From Your Struggles. Theme: “’Possessing’ The Gates of the Enemy (Genesis 22:17-18)”. For more info: Glenda Butler 366-6642. Grace Tabernacle is at 408 Henderson St.
Harmony Hill Baptist. Today-Monday: Compassion Experience — An interactive tour through the life of a child living in a developing country. All ages welcome. Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation, however walk-ins are welcome. Groups of 20 or more should email changetourcorp@compassion.com to reserve their space. For more information about “The Compassion Experience,” visit compassionexperience.com or facebook.com/compassionexperience on Facebook. The church is at 2708 S. Chestnut St.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Oct. 13: annual Women’s Day with guest speaker Mary Porter. FM 2251 in the Cedar Grove Community, 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: Anne McCrady, peace activist and poet from Tyler — 4 p.m. The Art of Peace Forum, highlights of and lessons for living peace; 5:30 p.m. message, Living Your Life on Purpose — Seven Unusual Questions. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
