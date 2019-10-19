Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Church of The Living God PGT, Diboll. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27: pastor and wife anniversary with guest speaker the Rev. Charles Jeffery of Grace Tabernacle Church, Lufkin. 1002 Cypress St., Diboll.
Collins Chapel CME. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27: Family and Friends Day with speaker elder Homer Freman, assistant pastor at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church, Lufkin.
Denman Avenue Baptist. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31: Fall Festival. Activities will be in the Family Life Center and outside as weather permits. Barbecue sandwiches, chips, cookie and drinks from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by carnival booths, hayrides, bounce houses, door prizes and more from 5:30-7 p.m. No charge for the meal (donations accepted) or activities. Games for preschoolers will be available in our Preschool Wing.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship and The Lord’s Supper; Love Lufkin Service Sunday following service. Wednesday: Wednesdays@First, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Presbyterian. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27: Trunk or Treat. Hot dog supper, hayride, bounce house and lots of candy. The church is at 607 Janeway. For more info, call 634-3711.
Harvest Family Worship Center, Lufkin. Sunday: Bishop Kendrick Lz. Morris and first lady DaVina Morris 13th year anniversary of dedicated service — 9 a.m. Guest speaker Chaplain Jimmie Hageon of Harvest Family Worship Center, Lufkin; 3 p.m. Guest speaker pastor Ricky Taylor, pastor of Ambassadors for Christ, Houston. 4150 FM 2251, in the Cedar Grove Community.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia Community. 11 a.m. Sunday: Super Sunder Youth Celebration. Theme: “God Made Me Great.” Psalm 139:14, a talent hour will be presented. Guest speaker: Deborah Freeman of Collins Chapel CME. For more info: 219-3531.
Huntington True Light Holiness. 7 p.m. Friday: Church anniversary services with speaker Bishop Oscar Dixon of Overcomers Through Faith Ministries, Lufkin. 3 p.m. Oct. 27: Sunday services with elder Jonathan Deason of Church by Christ Jesus of Nigton. The church is at the intersection of Gibsonville and Porterville Road in Huntington.
Outreach True Light Holiness. Today: Women’s Conference annual meeting — 11 a.m. morning service; 3 p.m. evening service with guest speaker evangelist Alva Taylor of Nacogdoches. Outreach Ministries TLH is at 310 N. Chestnut St.
Ryan Chapel Methodist, Diboll. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2: Garage sale, rain or shine. 555 FM 2497, Diboll.
Sweet Union Baptist of Forest. 7 p.m. Today: annual musical celebrating choir anniversary. 3 p.m. Sunday: Choir anniversary and Musicians Appreciation Day celebration for Mona York and Arron Mccalister. The speaker will be the Rev. Lionel Whitaker of Simpson Chapel, Tadmore.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 4 p.m. Yiddish Life and Literature forum; 5:30 p.m. service, “A Yiddish Story: An Eastern European Tale of a Lost Soul.” Speaker Rabbi Neal Katz from Congregation Beth El, Tyler. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
West End COGIC. 3 p.m. Nov. 3: 74th church anniversary. Theme: “God is Always in Our Midst in His Provided Sanctuary.” Guests will be elder Marvin Jackson, pastor of Clayton Temple COGIC, Timpson. West End COGIC is at 2014 Cairo St.
