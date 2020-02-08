Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: Pre-Valentine potluck lunch following worship. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: worship, fifth Sunday after Epiphany. The Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon based on I Corinthians 2:3. The Christ Church Chorale will offer an anthem by British composer John Rutter titled “I Will Sing with the Spirit.”
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesdays@First every Wednesday, visit fbclufkin.org/wednesdays for the full schedule. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Feb. 23: annual Men’s Day Program with guest speaker the Rev. Vertis Thacker of Linwood Baptist Church, Alto. First Missionary Baptist is at 410 Scarborough St.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: 27th annual Women in Red Celebration. Inspirational speakers will be Maxceen Crawford of Galilee COGIC, Huntsville, and Dorothy Sandles of Church of Living God, Crockett. Honorary speaker will be Emma Hunt of Porter Spring COGIC, Crockett. These services will be held at Center Hill COGIC, off Highway 7 on CR 1030 in Berea Community, Crockett.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Mission Annual, 100 Women in Red with guest speaker the Rev. David Briggs of Abundant Life United Methodist Church, Lufkin. Greater Shiloh is at 1519 Williams St.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Brotherhood Program. Theme: “A Solid Foundation in a Shaky World.” Luke 6:47-49. For more info: 219-3531.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Feb. 16: Pack the Pew Service. Wear your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord. 440 FM 2021, Lufkin. For more info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Ligon Chapel C.M.E. 3 p.m. Sunday: 151st church anniversary celebration with guest speaker presiding elder Wayne Mayes of the 8th District Southeast Texas region.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Bible study, “Loving Others.” Classes for children.; 10:45 a.m. worship with pastor Ken Donague preaching “Sacrificial Love.” 6 p.m. Feb. 15: Open mic singing — Everyone is invited to bring a song and/or instruments and enjoy an evening of gospel singing. 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Lufkin Interdenominational Choir. The choir is now accepting ads and patrons for its 2020 Souvenir Book. The ad deadline is Sunday, and patrons deadline is Feb. 16. The book will be available during Lufkin IC’s 46th anniversary celebration Feb. 19-22. For more info, contact business manager Frederic Tims at 526-5446.
O’Quinn Baptist, Pollok. 5:30 p.m. March 6: “Girl, Guard Your Heart” (Proverbs 4:23) Ladies Retreat. Cost: $20 (includes dinner, silent auction, door prizes, worship and inspiring messages). Guest speaker will be Britni Bryan of Southside Baptist Church, a pastor’s wife and mother to four, currently traveling nationwide as a keynote speaker for The Unknown Tour. Live music by Southside Worship, a ministry of Southside Baptist Church, led by worship pastor Jordan Bryan.
Outreach Ministries T.L.H. 3 p.m. Feb. 23: annual Family and Friends Day with guest speaker pastor Haywood Henderson of Gospel Lighthouse COGIC, Kennard. Outreach Ministries is at 310 N. Chestnut St.
Palestine Baptist, Chester. 7 p.m. Feb. 15: First Appreciation Service for the Rev. Wayne and Beretta Habert. Guest speaker is the Rev. Donald Vance and the Anderson Chapel Baptist Church of Livingston.
Power and Praise Ministry. 3 p.m. Feb. 23: Musicians Appreciation. Come enjoy songs, praise dancers, soloists, group singers and choirs. 212 S. Garvan St. For more info: 208-3188.
Providence Baptist. 7 p.m. Feb. 19: The Children of the World International Children’s Choir. The choir tours the U.S. sharing the story of millions of orphaned and disadvantaged children around the world, and is composed of participants from World Help’s Sponsorship Program from Nepal, Uganda and the Philippines. Through song, dance, spoken word and creative media, Children of the World presents the desperate reality of millions of children who cannot speak for themselves. The church is at 4423 Ted Trout Drive (state Highway 94 west in Hudson).
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. 3 p.m. Feb. 16: annual Black History Celebration with speaker the Rev. Ricky Hughes of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5:30 p.m. service, “How Universalism Came to Texas” by the Rev. Michael Thompson; 6:30 p.m. potluck dinner. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
