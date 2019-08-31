Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
First Presbyterian, Tyler. 7-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday: Tyler Civic Chorale singing auditions for the 52nd season. Open to individuals 18 and older. Sign up for a 10-minute session to meet with the artistic director at tylercivicchorale.org/audition. No preparation necessary. The Chorale rehearses regularly at First Presbyterian on Mondays from 7-9:15 p.m. For info: email info@tylercivicchorale.org, visit tylercivicchorale.org, its Facebook page, or call (903) 597-6317.
Huntington United Methodist. Sept. 8: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., blood drive with Gulf Coast Blood Center in the Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. to noon, Blessing of the First Responders special worship and prayer service and blood drive. Help us meet our goal of 25 donors and save lives. For blood drive appointments, contact Jamie Burnett at 422-0273. 458 U.S. Highway 69, Huntington.
Ligon Chapel CME. 3 p.m. Sept. 8: Homecoming service for the Nigton Community with guest speaker pastor Jamarkus Mumphrey of Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Dallas.
Mt. Calvary Baptist. 7 p.m. Sept. 7: Choir anniversary program with special guest the Rev. Charles Tutt and the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Marshall.
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist. 6 p.m. Today: Musical benefiting the annual building drive, featuring the United Voices of Lufkin. Other groups, choirs and soloists invited. The Building Fund Committee is at 105 Fairy St.
Pentecostal Temple COGIC. Pastor and wife 12th appreciation services for pastor Jimmy and Jessie Hadnot — 7:30 p.m. Today: Guest speaker Bishop Cleo Hale of Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Sunday: Guest speaker pastor Varrick Butler of the Perfecting Faith COGIC, Copperas Cove. Services will be at 907 Culverhouse.
Promise Land Baptist. 2019 Deep East Texas Gospel Singing Convention: 10 a.m. today (lunch about noon, singing to resume after lunch). 208 Whitehouse Drive. For info: contact Judy or Freeman Thompson at 829-2703.
Scott’s Temple Church of the Living God. 3 p.m. Sunday: Annual homecoming service with guest speaker the Rev. Earl Whitaker, pastor of New Life Church, Lufkin. 7:30 p.m. nightly Tuesday-Wednesday: Revival services with guest evangelist the Rev. W.R. Ricks of First Missionary Baptist Church, Lufkin.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: TED Talk: “Play is More than Just Fun” by Stuart Brown. Moderator for service is Layne Thompson. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. The church is located at 1641 FM 325. For info: office.trinitybc@gmail.com, or visit tbclufkin.com.
