Bountiful Blessings Ministries. 4 p.m. Aug. 25: Men of Authority with guest speaker Bishop Clifford Olford of New Zion Temple of Deliverance, Lufkin. Bountiful Blessings is at 5730 state Highway 103 west.
Church of The Living God, PGT, Diboll. 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25: 113th church anniversary with guest speaker the Rev. Michael Butler of First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Diboll.
Divine Touch Ministries. Eighth church anniversary, 3 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker elder Willie Spikes Sr., pastor of West End COGIC. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. morning worship. Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. Bible study. Divine Touch Ministries is at 709 Atkinson Drive, Suite B, Lufkin. For info: call 240-3332, or email divinetouchone@gmail.com.
First Baptist. Wednesday, Kick-off night: 5 p.m. free hamburger dinner; 6 p.m. seminar and schedule preview.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Jude; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. 1001 Atkinson. For info: 634-7468.
Harvest Family Worship Center. 3 p.m. Sunday: Church celebration with pastor Jimmie Davis of Bountiful Blessings Ministry in Lufkin. The church is at 4150 FM 2251 in the Cedar Grove community.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 5 p.m. Today (workshop program at 7 p.m.): “Praise is What I Do” dance workshop with Linda Scott. $10 donation per dancer. For info: 675-5646. Women of Praise Conference: 9 a.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Mt. Calvary Baptist. Annual revival services, 7:30 p.m. nightly: Aug. 26: Mission and Brotherhood night; Aug. 27: Youth and Sunday school night; Aug. 28: choir and usher night. Rev. W.R. Ricks, pastor of the First Missionary Baptist in Lufkin, will be the evangelist for the revival.
New Center Prospect Missionary Baptist, Pollok. 7 p.m. nightly, Tuesday-Thursday: Revival with evangelist Mark Livingston of Keltys First Baptist. New Center is at 534 New Prospect Cemetery Road, Pollok.
Promise Land Baptist. 2019 Deep East Texas Gospel Singing Convention: 7 p.m. Aug. 30 (refreshments following), and 10 a.m. Aug. 31 (lunch about noon, singing to resume after lunch). 208 Whitehouse Drive. For info: contact Judy or Freeman Thompson at 829-2703.
Saints Temple COGIC, Nacogdoches. 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and 7:30 p.m. nightly Aug. 26-29: Homecoming and revival. 2604 Ellis St. in Nacogdoches.
Sweet Union Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Special installation service for new pastor, the Rev. Brian Bass of Lufkin. The speaker will be the Rev. W.R. Ricks, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, Lufkin. Sweet Union Baptist is in the Sweet Union Community of Forest.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 4 p.m. forum: “Sacred Texts of the World” by professor Grant Hardy, University of North Carolina and Lesson 1: “Reading Other People’s Scriptures” from The Great Courses, moderator Richard Mendola; 5:30 p.m. service: “We’re All Connected (But I Got Mine!)”, Youtube video by Roger Ray from the Emerging Church of Springfield, Missouri. Timberland UU Fellowship is at 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. Iron on Iron (Men’s Bible study). Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. Aug. 24: 5 p.m. Shepherd Sunday school class party. Trinity Baptist is at 1641 FM 325. For info: email office.trinitybc@gmail.com, or visit tbclufkin.com
