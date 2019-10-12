Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Calvary Baptist, Nogalus Prairie. 4 p.m. today, annual Calvary Cemetery Association business meeting at the Pavilion. Sunday: Calvary homecoming — 10:15 a.m. service; 11 a.m. morning message delivered by our pastor; barbecue will be served in the fellowship hall following service. Everyone attending is invited to bring a covered dish to share.
Church by Christ Jesus. 7:30 p.m. today: Women’s Ministry Women of Destiny Conference conclusion with speaker Connie Stewart, pastor of Believer’s Empowerment Church of Houston and inspirational speaker minister Abril Wright from Harvest Family Worship Center, Lufkin. Free. The church is at 1701 Sayers St.
Church of The Living God PGT, Diboll. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27: pastor and wife anniversary with guest speaker the Rev. Charles Jeffery of Grace Tabernacle Church, Lufkin. 1002 Cypress St., Diboll.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesday: Wednesdays@First, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Oct. 20: Love Lufkin Service Sunday. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Genesis; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. Located at 1001 Atkinson Drive. For more info: 634-7468.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Women’s Day with guest speaker Mary Porter. FM 2251 in the Cedar Grove Community, 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Outreach True Light Holiness. 7 p.m. Friday: Appreciation service for Overseer James Mack. Pastor Bobby Cruse of Little Baptist Church, Woodville will bring the message. Oct. 19: Women’s Conference annual meeting — 11 a.m. morning service; 3 p.m. evening service with guest speaker evangelist Alva Taylor of Nacogdoches. Outreach Ministries TLH is at 310 N. Chestnut St.
Overcomers Through Faith Ministries. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Youth Program with guest speaker pastor Marquist Taylor from Free People Church. 202 Forest Park Blvd. For info: 637-2823.
Sweet Union Baptist of Forest. 7 p.m. Oct. 19: annual musical celebrating our Choir Anniversary. 3 p.m. Oct. 20: Choir Anniversary and Musicians Appreciation Day celebration for Mona York and Arron Mccalister. The speaker will be the Rev. Lionel Whitaker of Simpson Chapel, Tadmore.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
