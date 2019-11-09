Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Community Baptist. Sunday: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship service. (Part of Two Worship Experience at 1018 Glenn with Tabernacle in the Wilderness.)
First Baptist. Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Veterans reception in the parlor; 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship. Wednesday: Wednesdays@First, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Annual Deacon, Deaconess, Minister and Minister Wives’ Day with special guest the Rev. Travis Hulett of New Bethel Baptist Church, Cleveland. First Missionary Baptist is at 410 Scarborough St.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. The music department will be celebrating its choir annual at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. First Missionary Baptist Church Choir will be the special guest. The Rev. W.R. Ricks will deliver the anniversary message. The church is at 1519 Williams St.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 2 p.m. Today: Give Thanks community fellowship and love Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome; free food and drinks. Free delivery for the sick and shut-in from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (please RSVP for sick and shut-in delivery no later than Tuesday at 632-2611 or 414-5198). Brandon Park Community Center — 1612 Keltys St.
Long Chapel C.M.E. 3 p.m. Sunday: Annual Men and Women’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. David Briggs of Abundant Life United Methodist Church. Women are asked to wear read and men black. 514 Lining St.
Ligon Chapel C.M.E.3 p.m. Sunday: Family and Friends Day Service with guest speaker minister Larry Jenkins of St. Thomas Chapel A.M.E. Church of Alto.
Tabernacle in the Wilderness. 11 a.m. Sunday: Worship service. (Part of Two Worship Experience at 1018 Glenn with Community Baptist Church.)
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5:30 p.m. service, “The Last Man Jailed for Blasphemy” by the Rev. Michael Thompson — In 1829 Abner Kneeland left the Universalist ministry to become a newspaper editor. In 1833 he wrote that the God of the Christians was “nothing more than a chimera of their own imagination.” By 1838 he was behind bars, the last convicted of blasphemy in this country; 6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Potluck dinner. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. Located at 1641 FM 325, Lufkin. For more info: office.trinitybc@gmail.com or www.tbclufkin.com.
Wells Chapel Baptist, Wells. 3 p.m. Sunday: Choir anniversary with speaker pastor William Purvis of New Hope Baptist Church, Kennard.
Woods Memorial Temple. 6:30 p.m. Today: Collective Brand Society Tour concert featuring artists Cassaundra Webb, Sheila Moore-Piper, Neva Ford Nation, Vernon Jai, Reggie Campbell and James L. Patterson. 230 Leach St.
