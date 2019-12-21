Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Fourth Sunday of Advent service, lighting of the Candle of Love. The Rev. Randall K. Green will present the last in a series of four Advent sermons based on Psalm 122. Christ Church Chorale will offer a setting of the fourth century chant, “Of the Father’s Love Begotten” by contemporary British composer and conductor, Jonathan Willcocks. 6 p.m. Tuesday: Nativity Celebration, lighting of the Christ Candle. Singing of favorite carols and observance of the Communion of the Lord’s Supper. Childcare is provided for children 5 years of age and under on both days.
Fairview Baptist. 7 p.m. Today: Christmas with The Annie Moses Band — Tickets available online at anniemosesband.com and at the church office. To purchase tickets locally, contact the church office at 637-1466 or 676-5229. Tickets are $25 and seating is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. Advent worship. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Carols, Candles, and Communion in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Missionary Baptist. 9-10 a.m. Wednesday: Christmas morning worship service. 410 Scarborough St.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Christmas celebration, “Whose Birthday is it Anyway” with guest speaker elder Earnest Delane of Woods Memorial COGIC. Dec. 29-30, 7:30 p.m. nightly: annual New Year Revival. 9 p.m. Dec. 31: Watch Night Service. Revivalist of the week: pastor Jimmy Hadnot of Pentecostal Temple COGIC, Lufkin. On county road 1075 off state Highway 7, Kennard.
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. Dec. 29: annual Mission Day service — 11 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. Brian Bass; 3 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Derry Scott of Wells Chapel Baptist, Wells.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 5:30 p.m. Sunday: “For Unto Us a Child is Born” service, the story of the child who was born to bring peace to earth and goodwill to all. Presented by Patti Henry, part-time minister at the Unitarian Fellowship of Houston. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
