Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Denman Avenue Baptist. The church has called Bradley Joseph Ballard as associate pastor/discipleship and missions. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Houston Baptist University. He is currently serving as missional engagement minister at Main Street Baptist Church in Georgetown, and he will begin his ministry on Oct. 1.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the Sanctuary; 4 p.m. Christmas musical kick-off rehearsal in the Family Life Center. Wednesdays@First each Wednesday, full schedule at fbclufkin.org/wednesdays. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: First Lutheran Church welcomes Rev. Karim Baidaoui as Bible class leader and guest preacher. Rev. Baidaoui heads Disciples of the Way Ministries (DOW), a Mission of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS), based in Dallas. Pastor Baidaoui, a former Muslim, was born and raised in Morocco. The emphasis of DOW is to make disciples and start up new congregations of all nations.
Harmony Hill Baptist. Oct. 4-7: Compassion Experience — An interactive tour through the life of a child living in a developing country. All ages welcome. Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation, however walk-ins are welcome. Groups of 20 or more should email changetourcorp@compassion.com to reserve their space. For more information about “The Compassion Experience”, visit www.compassionexperience.com or www.facebook.com/compassionexperience on Facebook. The church is located at 2708 S. Chestnut Street.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: 16th pastoral anniversary for Roy and Linda Scott. Special guests Ronnie Morris and Higher Ground Ministries of Mansfield, Louisiana. The church is at 440 FM 2021. For more info, call 632-2611 or 635-0562.
Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: 71st Church anniversary with speaker Rev. Chester Menefee, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Corrigan. Theme: A Changeless Christ in a Changing World.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Church anniversary with guests pastor Derrick White and the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Mt. Pleasant is in the Cedar Grove Community, FM 2251, 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. 11 a.m. Sept. 30: Mission Day Service with speaker Sister Linda Harris of First Missionary Baptist, Lufkin.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 19: GriefShare. This is a 13-week grief support seminar for adults who have lost a loved one to death. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. A special seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will be presented on Nov. 5. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.