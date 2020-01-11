Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Abundant Life United Methodist. 11 a.m. today: Family Life Center groundbreaking ceremony. Food, fun and fellowship to follow. 1715 Sayers St.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Service celebrating the Baptism of the Lord and reaffirming our own baptismal commitments. The Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon based on Matthew 3:17. Christ Church Chorale will offer a setting of the text “Fairest Lord Jesus.”
East Texas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. 6 p.m. today: Chapter anniversary at Impact Outreach Ministries with singing from the choir. All local and area gospel choirs, groups and praise dancers feel free to participate. Numerous out-of-town artists also will be featured. For more info, contact Chapter Rep. Vernon Austin or PR chairman Frederic Tims.
Fairview Baptist. 6 p.m. Sunday: Conference with pastor Rafael Cruz. The theme will be “The Role Of The Church In An Ungodly Society.” For more info, contact the church office at 637-1466 or 676-5229 or visit FairviewBaptistChurchLufkin.com. The conference is free, but a love offering will be taken.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesday: 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays@First Kickoff Night Dinner in the Family Life Center. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pastor’s Aide Program. Theme: “The Good Shepherd (John 10:14).” Guest speaker will be pastor Chris Jeffrey of 360 Ministry, Longview. For more info: 219-3531.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. Jan. 19: Women of Praise Service (put on your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord with us). 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611.
Little Flock Baptist. 9:45 a.m. Each Sunday in January: “seminar-like-Bible-study” on “Thanking God for His Investments in Our Lives.” Children will have lessons appropriate for the age group. 10:45 a.m. worship service will focus on praising our God and pastor Ken Donaghue will preach on “The Rewards of Investing in God’s Kingdom.” 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Outreach Ministries TLHC. 3 p.m. Jan. 19: Annual Musician Appreciation honoring Tyson Madison, on keyboards, and Joseph Mitchell, on drums. Guest speaker will be pastor Cedric Jackson of Divine Touch Ministries, Lufkin.
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist. 6 p.m. Jan. 18: annual musical, “Praising God Through Music and Song” featuring the Stars of Harmony of Tadmore and the United Voices of Lufkin. Also featuring guests pastor Horace Moultrie and the Power and Praise Ministry, pastor Karen Christopher and pastor Carl Moore, of Nacogdoches, and evangelist Teresa Warren, of Houston. Other groups, choirs and soloists are invited to join. 105 Fairy St.
Wells Chapel Baptist. 3 p.m. Jan. 26: Pastor Derry Scott and wife eighth anniversary with speaker Pastor Ricky Smith of The County Line Baptist Church, Douglas.
