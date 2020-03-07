Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. Today: First Saturday Singing has been canceled. For more info, call Wanda at 829-3584.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 1 p.m. March 21: The Women of Canaan present “You Don’t Know My Story,” an evening of witnessing and testimonies about the goodness of a loving and kind God we serve. Special guests are dynamic speakers of The Clawson Assembly of God Church: Monica Jenkins, Janice Hoot, Helen Samuel and Patricia Ann Weston. For more info and tickets, call Sandra D. Walton at 671-1350. There is a $10 donation, with a reception held in the fellowship hall immediately following the program.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: worship observing the second Sunday in Lent. The Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon based on Genesis 12:1 and the Christ Church Chorale will offer an anthem based on a well-known German chorale tune. Child care through 5 years of age is available for all services.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Wednesdays@First will resume on March 18. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Holy Temple COGIC, Caledonia. 24th pastoral anniversary of elder Carl Yarbrough Sr. services — 7:30 p.m. today: guest speaker pastor Terry Diamond of Houston; 3 p.m. Sunday: guest speaker pastor Carl Yarbrough Jr. of Houston. For more info: 219-3531.
Huntington True Light Holiness. 7 p.m. today: Choir and Musician Appreciation Service with speaker pastor Cedric Jackson of Divine Touch Ministries. At the intersection of Gibsonville and Porterville Road.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 3 p.m. March 15: Pastor’s Aide Men and Women in Red service. Wear your jeans and comfortable shoes so you’re free to praise the Lord. 440 FM 2021. For more info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Mt. Calvary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pastor and wife 18th anniversary celebrating the Rev. Mack and Shajuanda Page. Special guest will be the Rev. W.R. Ricks and First Missionary Baptist Church.
Pentecostal Temple COGIC. 3 p.m. March 15: annual Women’s Day Program with speaker Brenda Robinson of Woods Memorial COGIC.
Shiloh District Churches. 3 p.m. March 29: 2020 Spring Concert, Prairie View A&M Concert Choir — Tickets are $25 each. Special guest will be comedian Billy D. Washington. Camden-Corrigan HISD (504 S. Home St., Corrigan, TX 75939). A. Jan Taylor, director. For tickets, call 281-236-6574.
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. 3 p.m. March 15: Women’s Day Program with speaker the Rev. John Mosly Jr. of Macedonia Baptist Church, Nacogdoches.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: (daylight saving time, set clock forward) 5:30 p.m. service “In Praise of Sleep” by the Rev. Michael Thompson; 6:30 p.m. potluck dinner. March 15: 4 p.m. forum “Going Out Green” by Margie Phillips, a discussion of “green burial” as a caring, loving and compassionate alternative method for after-death care of the body; 5:30 p.m. service. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
