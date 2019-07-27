Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Bethesda Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: 20th church anniversary celebration with guest speaker the Rev. Bobby Wright and the Green Pine Baptist Church of Kountze. For more info: Pastor D.C. White, 414-9148.
Bountiful Blessings Ministries. 4 p.m. Aug. 4: Ushers and Greeters Ministry with guest speaker Bishop-designate Kendrick Morris of Harvest Family Worship Center, Lufkin. Bountiful Blessings is at 5730 state Highway 103 west.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Church’s 26th anniversary celebration with special guest the Rev. Stephen Pinkney, pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lufkin. Reception will be held immediately following the service. 1313 Paul Ave.
Calvary Baptist, Nogalus Prairie. Revival, Aug. 11-14. Evangelist Jim Moss from Nacogdoches will be the guest speaker for each service. Aug. 11: 11 a.m. service; 6 p.m. service. Aug. 12-14: 7 p.m. service nightly. The church is seven miles west of Apple Springs.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class the study of Acts, 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion.
First United Methodist, Livingston. 7 p.m. Aug. 6: Jeanne Robertson comedy event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A reception will follow the event. Tickets on sale now at livingstonfumc.org (look under “coming up,” then “comedy event”). Fill out the form and follow instructions, or come by the church office to purchase tickets. The church is at 2801 U.S. Highway 190 west. For info: 327-7100.
Harvest Family Worship Center. 3 p.m. Aug. 18: Church celebration with pastor Jimmie Davis of Bountiful Blessings Ministry, Lufkin. The church is at 4150 FM 2251 in the Cedar Grove community.
Impact Outreach Ministries. 10 a.m. Aug. 3: Youth Rally Service Saturday. Women of Praise Conference: 9 a.m. Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18. The church is at 440 FM 2021. For info: 632-2611 or impactoutreachministries.org.
Mt. Beulah Baptist. Monday-Thursday: 114th annual Session of the State Congress of Christian Workers and the 62nd annual Youth Convention. The theme is “Forming and Shaping a Modern Day Christian Culture”, Daniel 2:24-49: 3:1-30.
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3: Clothes give away, FM 2251. The church is at 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Outreach Ministry TLH. Annual August Revival, Aug. 7-9, 7 p.m. nightly. Aug. 7: Guest speaker pastor Charles Robertson of James Chapel TLH Church, Huntington. Aug. 8: Guest speaker pastor Derrick Scott of Wells Chapel Baptist Church, Wells. Aug. 9: Guest speaker pastor Anthony Hodges of Hodges Memorial CSHC, Lufkin.
Sweet Union Baptist. Aug. 4: 120th church anniversary and homecoming. 11 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. John Rickey Hughes of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas; 3 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Mack Paige of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Lufkin. Aug. 5-7, Annual Revival — 7 p.m. Aug. 5: Speaker will be the Rev. Drayton Garner of Sand Hill Baptist Church, Nacogdoches; 7 p.m. Aug. 6: Speaker will be the Rev. Charles Tutt of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Marshall; 7 p.m. Aug. 7: Speaker will be the Rev. Vertis Thacker of Linwood Baptist Church, Alto. Sweet Union Baptist is in the Sweet Union Community of Forest.
Timber Creek. 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13: GriefShare Loss of a Spouse Seminar. This is a two-hour seminar designed to encourage and help those who have lost a spouse to death. The cost is $5 for the participant booklet. No pre-registration required. The church is at 2021 S. John Redditt Drive. The seminar will take place in the back parking lot annex. Visit griefshare.org for more information or contact Karen Norton at Karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “The Torah is Not in Heaven: Jewish Chutzpah” with special guest Rabbi Neal Katz of Beth-El congregation in Tyler. The church is at 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service with James English, youth minister; 5 p.m. no evening worship service. Monday: 6 p.m. Youth Boys Night. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth), XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. Friday: 6 p.m. Youth Girls Night. Located at 1641 FM 325, Lufkin. For info: email the office at trinitybc.gmail.com, or visit tbclulfkin.com.
Warren Temple True Light Holiness. Annual Holy Convocation — Today: 7:30 service with speaker pastor Horace Moultrie of Power and Praise Ministries, Lufkin. Sunday: Noon service with Overseer Tommy Hale of Huntington.
