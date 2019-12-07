Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship. Monday: 7-8 p.m. Ugly Quilts. Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. soup supper; 7 p.m. Advent Service. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the internet. Church office: 632-4777.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. 7 p.m. today: Open mic gospel singing. A fellowship follows the service. For more info: Wanda, 829-3584 or Barbara 465-3019. On FM 58 south, Lufkin.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. Advent worship. Dec. 15: 6 p.m. “Celebrate! A Musical Christmas Story” in the sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. 3 p.m. Dec. 22: annual Christmas Celebration, “Whose Birthday is it Anyway” with guest speaker elder Earnest Delane of Woods Memorial COGIC. On county road 1075 off state Highway 7, Kennard.
Little Flock Baptist. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Christmas service, followed by Christmas dinner. The church is at 2769 FM 1475, Lufkin. For more info: 404-9895.
Mt. Beulah Baptist. The International Theological Seminary fall semester program — 7 p.m. Friday in the Main Sanctuary at 217 S. Warren St. Theme is “Laboring in the Arena of Excellence”. Guest speaker is the Rev. Jamarcus Mumphrey, pastor of Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Dallas. ITS Administration will be available following service to address spring semester inquiries and schedules for returning students plus new potential students in Spring Semester.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal. Noon Wednesday with William Bane (and Dec. 18/David Lawson): Wednesday Advent concert series. Reception to follow each concert. 10 a.m. Dec. 15: Service of Lessons and Carols — Through Scripture and music we tell the entire story of humanity: the fall of humankind, the promise that God made to us and the fulfillment of that promise through the incarnation of our Savior Jesus Christ. Handbells, choir, organ and congregational singing of many of your favorite Christmas Carols. Dec. 18: Noon, David Lawson in the sanctuary.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “Christmas Memories” by the Rev. Michael Thompson. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
