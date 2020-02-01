Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship. Feb. 9: Pre-Valentine potluck lunch following worship. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the Web. Church office: 632-4777.
Lufkin Interdenominational Choir. The choir is now accepting ads and patrons for its 2020 Souvenir Book. The ad deadline is Feb. 9, and patrons deadline is Feb. 16. The book will be available during Lufkin IC’s 46th anniversary celebration Feb. 19-22. For more info, contact business manager Frederic Tims at 526-5446.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. 7 p.m. Today: Singing by Pineywoods Harmony. A love offering will be received and a fellowship will follow the service. On FM 58 in the Beulah Community. For more info: 829-3584 or 465-3019.
Christ Congregational. 10:45 a.m. Sunday: Service observing the fourth Sunday after the Epiphany. The Rev. Randall Green will preach a sermon based on Micah 6:8 and the Christ Church Chorale will offer a new setting of the hymn “The Old Rugged Cross.”
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship and The Lord’s Supper in the sanctuary. Wednesdays@First every Wednesday, visit fbclufkin.org/wednesdays for the full schedule. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. 3 p.m. Feb. 9: 27th annual Women in Red Celebration. Inspirational speakers will be Missy’s Maxceen Crawford of Galilee COGIC, Huntsville, and Missy’s Dorothy Sandles of Church of Living God, Crockett. Honorary speaker will be District Missy’s Emma Hunt of Porter Spring COGIC, Crockett. These services will be held at Center Hill COGIC, located off Highway 7 on CR 1030 in Berea Community, Crockett.
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Feb. 9: Mission Annual, 100 Women in Red with guest speaker the Rev. David Briggs of Abundant Life United Methodist Church, Lufkin. Greater Shiloh is at 1519 Williams St.
Ligon Chapel C.M.E. 3 p.m. Feb. 9: 151st church anniversary celebration with guest speaker presiding elder Wayne Mayes of the 8th District Southeast Texas region.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Bible study, “Characteristics of Love” (children’s Bible classes will also teach this topic); 10:45 a.m. worship with pastor Ken Donaghue preaching “Putting Love into Action.” 6 p.m. Feb. 15: Open Mic Singing — Everyone is invited to bring a song and enjoy an evening of Gospel singing. Located at 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Pentecostal Temple COGIC. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Family and Friends Day with speaker pastor Charles Robertson of James Chapel TLH Church. 907 Culverhouse.
Scott’s Temple Church of the Living God, Douglass. 3 p.m. Sunday: annual Men’s Day Program with guest minister the Rev. Drayton Garner, pastor of Sand Hill Missionary Baptist Church. All churches, quartets and male choruses welcome. 11818 state Highway 21 west in Douglass. For info: 568-9125.
Sweet Union Baptist, Forest. 3 p.m. Feb. 16: annual Black History Celebration with speaker the Rev. Ricky Hughes of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Feb. 4 through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 3 p.m. “Groundhog Day” the movie; 5:30 p.m. service, “Groundhog Day — What If There Were No Tomorrow?” presented by Anne McCrady, poet and activist from Tyler. Feb. 9: 5:30 p.m. service, “How Universalism Came to Texas” by the Rev. Michael Thompson; 6:30 p.m. potluck dinner. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
