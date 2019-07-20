Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy Lutheran (ELCA). Sunday: 10:15 a.m. worship. Monday: 7-8 p.m. Ugly Quilts. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Bountiful Blessings Ministries. 4 p.m. Aug. 4: Ushers and Greeters Ministry with guest speaker Bishop-designate Kendrick Morris of Harvest Family Worship Center, Lufkin. Bountiful Blessings is at 5730 state Highway 103 west.
Canaan Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. July 28: Church’s 26th anniversary celebration with special guest the Rev. Stephen Pinkney, pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lufkin. Reception will be held immediately following the service. 1313 Paul Ave.
First Baptist, Lufkin. July 21 and July 28: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the Sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Acts; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion.
Gospel Lighthouse COGIC. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Celebration with guest speaker Supt. Terry L. Cooper of Galilee Church of God in Christ in Huntsville. This service will be held at the Center Hill Church of God in Christ, off state Highway 7 on CR 1030, in Berea Community, six miles west of Kennard.
Ligon Chapel CME. 3 p.m. Sunday: Appreciation service for the Rev. E.G. Dean and Barbara Dean. Guest speaker pastor Tammy Brown of Mayo Baptist Church.
Memorial Chapel CME. 7 p.m. Today: Service honoring the Rev. T.J. Pleasant and Joyce Pleasant. Special guest is the Rev. James Roberts, pastor of Wilson and Mt. Zionnia CME Churches. Cedar Grove Community.
Pleasant Grove Baptist, Mt. Enterprise. Sunday: 3 p.m. Pastor’s installation service for the Rev. Larry Wade. Guest speaker the Rev. Ralph Shepherd of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “The Limits of UU Tolerance” video by the Rev. Beth Dana of First Unitarian Universalist Church in Dallas. Rev. Mike Thompson, our consulting UU minister, comes on second Sunday of each month. Adult discussion forum and journaling will vary each month. July 28: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “The Torah is Not in Heaven: Jewish Chutzpah.” The church is at 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
Trinity Baptist. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. morning worship service; 5 p.m. evening worship service. Monday: 6 p.m. Youth Manic Monday game night. Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. Men’s Bible study. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. choir rehearsal. Friday: Girls K-5th grade sleep over. 11641 FM 325, Lufkin. For info: office.trinitybc@gmail.com or tbclufkin.com.
Warren Temple True Light Holiness. July 26-28: Annual Holy Convocation. Thursday: 10 a.m. to noon, consecration prayer. Friday: 7:30 service with speaker pastor Tammy Mark-Brown of Mayo Baptist Ministries in Apple Springs. July 27: 7:30 service with speaker pastor Horace Moultrie of Power and Praise Ministries, Lufkin. July 28: Noon service with Overseer Tommy Hale of Huntington.
Wells Chapel Baptist. 11 a.m. Sunday: Homecoming with speaker pastor Derry Scott. Revival, 7 p.m. nightly — Tuesday: pastor Clevon Harper, True Light Holiness, Huntington; Wednesday: evangelist Alva Taylor, Iron Wheel Baptist Church, Nacogdoches; Thursday: Bishop Cleo Hale, Outreach Ministries, Lufkin.
