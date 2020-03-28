Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. All services have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made when services resume. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Monastery of the Infant Jesus. The Fish Fry on Friday has been postponed until further notice.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Services are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
