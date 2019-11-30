Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Church of the Living God. 6 p.m. today: “The Annual Musical of Thanks” with founder Frederic Tims, director Quinten Simon and The Lufkin Interdenominational Choir. Featured artists, special guests and numerous local and area gospel artists. Featured speaker Angela Hobbs Spencer, native Lufkinite, now of Maryland. Following service: a flat screen TV and a Walmart gift card will be given away. Tickets to win are available from any Lufkin IC member or various friends. You don’t have to be present to win. Bring two or more nonperishable food items to be distributed during the Christmas season. 613 Culverhouse. For more info, call Tims at 526-5446.
East Texas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Final meeting of the year will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Keltys United Methodist. All local and area religious singers, musicians and directors are asked to attend as the chapter prepares for its annual celebration on Jan. 11, 2020, at Impact Outreach Ministries. For info, contact: chapter representative Vernon Austin, assistant representative Antoinett Austin or public relations chairman Frederic Tims, 525-5446.
First Baptist. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. Advent worship. Save the Date — 6 p.m. Dec. 15: “Celebrate! A Musical Christmas Story” in the Sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion. Wednesday: Noon Advent service followed by light lunch; 7 p.m. evening service. 1001 Atkinson Drive. For info: 634-7468.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. TUUF December lineup, with 5 p.m. refreshments and 5:30 p.m. service both days — Sunday: “Vibration, Inner Consciousness and Inter-Connection” presented by Margie Phillips; Dec. 8: “Christmas Memories” by the Rev. Michael Thompson. 1510 N. Timberland Drive.
