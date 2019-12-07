First Presbyterian Christmas program

The annual cantata will be presented at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, located at 607 Jane Way. Angels and Shepherds gather at the Christmas tree in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. Singing “He Is Born” are, front row, from the left: Bruno Vlcek, Sloane Davis, Lane Davis and Gracie Vlcek. Back row from the left: Hallie Murry, Lexi Grimes, Kylee Johnson, Rob Davis and Ryan Davis.

First Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas program “Holy Night of Miracles” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Joyful Praise Handbells will open the service, ringing “Now Proclaim Messiah’s Birth.” Narrated by Mary Shanklin and Jim Ulmer, the cantata will be sung by the Chancel Choir directed by Debbie Haas, minister of music.

Traditional carols interweave around narration, and additional music includes “Toward a Long Expected Dawn.”

Soloists for “Do Not Be Afraid” are Isaiah Collazo (Angel Gabriel), Chloe Rentie (Mary) and Josh Robinson (Joseph).

A highlight of the cantata is the children’s musical number, “He Is Born.” Dressed as angels and shepherds, the Music Makers are Ryan Davis, Rob, Lane and Sloane Davis, Lexi Grimes, Kylee Johnson, Hallie Murry and Bruno and Gracie Vlcek.

Accompanying the Chancel Choir is organist June Clement with Ramona Elliott, flute.

Other participants are Stephen Corbett, Michael Davis, Ted Slemmons and Jack Smith as shepherds. “The birth of our Savior is told in music and narration, and prepares our hearts for for the miracle of His birth,” said pastor Brian Wiggins. “All are invited.”

