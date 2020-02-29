Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Bell Chapel Baptist, San Augustine. 2:30 p.m. Sunday: 10th Appreciation Service for the Rev. and Mrs. Timothy Teel. Special guest will be the Rev. Freddie Wilson and the St. Paul Baptist Church of Center.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. 6 p.m. Wednesday: Churchwide fish fry and Capital Campaign Kick-Off Night in the Family Life Center. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Huntington True Light Holiness. 7 p.m. March 7: Choir and Musician Appreciation Service with speaker Pastor Cedric Jackson of Divine Touch Ministries. Located at the intersection of Gibsonville and Porterville Road.
Little Flock Baptist. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Bible study, “Know Your Enemy — Satan” (classes available for children); 10:45 a.m. worship with pastor Ken Donaghue preaching “Protecting Your Family From Satan.” 2769 FM 1475, Lufkin. For more info: 404-9895.
O’Quinn Baptist, Pollok. 5:30 p.m. Friday: “Girl, Guard Your Heart” (Proverbs 4:23) Ladies Retreat. Cost: $20 (includes dinner, silent auction, door prizes, worship and inspiring messages). Guest speaker will be Britni Bryan of Southside Baptist Church, a pastor’s wife and mother to four, currently traveling nationwide as a keynote speaker for The Unknown Tour. Live music by Southside Worship, a ministry of Southside Baptist Church, led by worship pastor Jordan Bryan.
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist. 3 p.m. Sunday: Pastor and wife second anniversary celebrating the Rev. Leroy J. and Polly Nesmith. Special guest will be Bishop M.E. Lyons and the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
Timber Creek. GriefShare Seminars — 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 28. This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook. GriefShare meets in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. For more info: visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.