Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. All services have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made when services resume. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
First Baptist Church Lufkin. Worship online at 10:30 a.m. All services are livestreamed on Vimeo and Facebook Live. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Timber Creek. GriefShare seminars. GriefShare is a 13-week support group/seminar for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Our groups have now gone online, and they are super easy to do. Please go to griefshare.org to register for a group, and instructions will be emailed to you. You may also contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org for more information.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Services are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
