The East Texas Children’s Chorus will hold fall enrollment for area third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students as well as home schooled students from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 607 Jane Way.
Co-directors, Debbie Haas and Paula West encourage parents to bring their children to the registration. Fliers were distributed to area schools, but will be available at registration. The cost for the nine-week course is $25, which includes a polo shirt. Some scholarships are available.
“We enrolled 24 last spring and hope to match that number again,” Haas said.
A concert featuring the music learned will be presented the first week of December.
The chorus provides enrichment in areas of rhythm, solfege singing, voice training, expression, movement and performance. The program builds on what students learn in their school music programs.
The East Texas Children’s Chorus is an outreach ministry of First Presbyterian Church and is in its sixth semester.
